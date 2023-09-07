The All “A” Classic tournament gives small schools like Mayfield High School’s volleyball program a chance at a state title. But, before they get to the state tournament, they will have to take on their fellow First Region opponents Saturday in the First Region All “A” Classic at Murray High School.
Mayfield is primed for the weekend as they hold a 12-0 record midway through their 2023 season. They currently hold the only perfect record among their fellow class A teams in the region and local larger schools as well.
“This team is obviously extremely special,” Mayfield head coach Erica Isbell said. “We are very proud of the way they are playing, they are just an extremely motivated group of girls.”
The Lady Cardinals are a senior stacked squad, boasting nine on their roster who have been crucial as leaders this season.
“We have a large senior group this year and they are putting the teams needs above their own personal needs and I believe that’s really helping up have the success we’ve had this far,” Isbell said.
Some notable performances from that senior class include 173 kills from Avery Nanney, 37 service aces from Skylar Mandry, 102 digs from Matticlaire Wheeler and 19 blocks from Charli Stanley. A notable performance from an underclassman is an astounding 238 assists from freshman Neely Flowes.
Before Mayfield takes on their All “A” opponents, they will have to go through fellow Third District and crosstown opponents, the Graves County Lady Eagles. This will be the first Battle of the Birds meeting this season, a series that the Lady Eagles have dominated since 2005.
According the KHSAA record, Graves County has dominated a 43-0 record over Mayfield dating back to August 30, 2005. Most recently the Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Cardinals 3-1 for the Third District title last season.
“We have just been focused on one game at a time,” Isbell said regarding their upcoming contests. “We definitely don’t want to overlook any of the teams in our district or region. We’ve just got to come out each game and play the best that we can for each opponent especially this week.”
The battle between crosstown rivals is set for Thursday night at 7 p.m. From there, the Lady Cardinals will take on Murray, Ballard Memorial, Fulton County, and St. Mary as they fight their way to what they hope will be a First Region All “A” Classic title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.