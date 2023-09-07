Mayfield Lady Cardinals

The Mayfield Lady Cardinal volleyball program has already brought home hardware by winning the Comet Classic two weeks ago and looks to add more hardware to their repertoire as they prepare for the First Region All “A” Classic this weekend.

 JOSEPH “PEE WEE” PETTY | For The Sun

The All “A” Classic tournament gives small schools like Mayfield High School’s volleyball program a chance at a state title. But, before they get to the state tournament, they will have to take on their fellow First Region opponents Saturday in the First Region All “A” Classic at Murray High School.

Mayfield is primed for the weekend as they hold a 12-0 record midway through their 2023 season. They currently hold the only perfect record among their fellow class A teams in the region and local larger schools as well.

