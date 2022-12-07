The Lady Cardinals won their season opener in a blowout, defeating Fulton City 52-26.
Head coach Bradley Nanney liked the energy of his team in the first game of the season.
“I thought our energy was good,” Nanney said. “We wanted to come out early and get some turnovers, get some easy baskets. I thought we did a good job of doing that.”
Even with the big win, rebounding was something the Lady Cardinals struggled with.
“I thought we rebounded pretty poorly,” Nanney said. “I didn’t feel like we did a very good job of keeping them off the glass. I think they scored six or eight points in the first half off of offensive rebounds.”
The Lady Cardinals leading scorer was Lay Mays with 15 points. Addaley Smith and Skylar Mandry both scored in double figures. Smith had 14 points and Mandry had 13.
“It’s no big secret, we’ve got three girls we’re going to depend on with Skylar [Mandry], Lay [Mays] and Addaley [Smith],” Nanney said.”Luckily tonight all three of them played really well. Skylar had a big first half. Addaley kind of did too. Lay made some big shots at the start of the second half.”
Nanney wants his team to improve on mental mistakes.
“Attention to detail wasn’t really good, but it was the first game of the year,” Nanney said. “They’re excited and kind of amped up a little bit and sometimes when your adrenaline gets flowing some of the mental stuff breaks down a little bit.”
The Lady Cardinals will look to improve on those mental mistakes as they knock off some of the rust with the season just beginning.
Cardinals blowout Fulton City
The Cardinals picked up a dominant win in the season opener, 70-12 over the Bulldogs.
The Cardinals led the entire game, ending the first quarter with a 28-0 lead and being up 32-0 before they allowed Fulton City to score their first point of the game.
“I thought we came out ready, early,” head coach Payton Croft said. “Limiting them to one shot. Defensively, our pressure in the full court really bothered them and we were able to get out into transition for some easy baskets.”
One of the biggest challenges for the Cardinals was having 15 of their players still playing football and not being able to practice together but they didn’t show much rust in their season opener.
“More than anything, it says a lot about our kids,” Croft said. “They were playing in the state championship on Friday and turned around and we practiced Sunday and Monday and played tonight. I think that says a lot to them, to be beat up, banged up and sore, and turn around and jump right in the gym and be ready to roll. Very proud of them for their effort and more so just appreciative.”
Even with the blowout win, Croft knows his team still needs practice after having very little time together.
“At this point in time, we are so far from where we need to be,” Croft said “It’s good for guys to be able to get up and down the floor a little bit, at least for conditioning’s sake. Hopefully we’ll get back in here tomorrow and really get after it again. It doesn’t slow down, it just picks up from here.”
The Cardinals showed they have plenty to build on and will look to do so as they get more time to practice and play together.
Up next for the Cardinals will be a trip to Fort Campbell on Thursday, while the girls will host Paducah Tilghman on Friday.
