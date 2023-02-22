Feagin vs Ballard

Lex Feagin dribbles the ball around the defense while trying to get a play set up. On Tuesday evening, the Lady Cardinals defeated the Lady Bombers and moved on to the Third District championship game where they will play against the Graves County Lady Eagles.

 BY CONNOR CAPITO | The Mayfield Messenger

On Tuesday evening the Mayfield Lady Cardinals hosted the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers for a Third District matchup in the first round of the district tournament.

The Lady Cardinals began the game down 8-0, forcing a timeout from head coach Bradley Nanney. The Lady Cardinals came out of the timeout with five unanswered points and went into the second quarter down 11-7.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In