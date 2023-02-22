On Tuesday evening the Mayfield Lady Cardinals hosted the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers for a Third District matchup in the first round of the district tournament.
The Lady Cardinals began the game down 8-0, forcing a timeout from head coach Bradley Nanney. The Lady Cardinals came out of the timeout with five unanswered points and went into the second quarter down 11-7.
The Lady Cardinals came out and scored four quick points to tie the score at 11 apiece and force a Lady Bombers timeout. The Lady Cardinals were able to control their lead throughout the rest of the quarter as they held a 22-13 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Lady Cardinals held the Lady Bombers to zero points until the final minute. This allowed them to continue stretching out their lead. At the end of the quarter, the Lady Cardinals held a 36-17 lead.
The Lady Cardinals never looked back after the first quarter as they went on to win the game 41-20.
“Our zone pressure defenses have not been good and our man has been really good so we came out in man,” Nanney said. “Our man was not good to start so we went back to our zone pressure defense and it clicked. It takes us a while to figure out what’s going to work that night but I thought our defense was exceptional tonight.”
They will host the Graves County Lady Eagles on Thursday evening for the third district championship game.
“We’ve got one day to get ready for Graves, they’ve had a week,” Nanney said. “We’re excited about the opportunity to try and come out and win this district championship.”
Nanney said Skylar Mandry, Lay Mayes, Keely Henson, Addaley Smith and Emma Morris were a big parts in their own ways of the turnaround to take the lead and continue to build on it.
BM: N. Yates 12, A. Smith 5, H. Monroe 2, K. O’Conner 1.
MAY: L. Mayes 21, S. Mandry 10, K. Henson 5, A. Creason 3, A. Smith 2.
