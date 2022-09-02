On Thursday night, Ballard Memorial’s Lady Bombers traveled to Otis Dinning Gymnasium to take on the Lady Blue Tornado on the volleyball court. Resilience and determination were displayed throughout the three-set night, with both programs looking to snap a losing streak.
Ballard Memorial took home a sweep over Paducah Tilghman in three sets with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-8 finish for the program’s fourth win this season.
The Lady Bombers (4-6) did not waste any time and took a quick lead over Paducah Tilghman (2-11) as the experienced roster of Ballard Memorial took advantage, serving the ball in open locations on Tilghman’s side of the court. However, the Lady Blue Tornado kept up with the Bombers, keeping the first set close with senior MaHali Brown, junior Kylie Carruthers, and sophomores Maggie Rowton and Madeline Peck taking charge.
Although Tilghman inched close to taking the first set, Ballard Memorial found the edge to push them to a 25-20 victory.
The second set played out much like the first, except with Paducah Tilghman jumping on the board with Peck serving.
Despite PTHS having the lead, the Lady Bombers quickly gained traction, with senior Kinley Doublin, juniors Kenna Bodell, and Allison Enfinger patrolling Ballard Memorial’s side to complete the second set victory.
Ballard Memorial ran away early in the third set with the lead as Paducah Tilghman could not work through the point deficit.
The Lady Bombers finished with a 25-8 win in the final set.
Doublin led her team with 13 kills, two assists, five digs, and four service aces, while teammate Bodell finished with 12 assists, seven digs, and three service aces.
Enfinger collected 11 digs, two kills, and two aces. Sophomore Amyah Smith tallied four kills and one dig, while senior Emma Lehmann finished with two assists and six digs.
In addition, senior Addison Carter collected one assist and five digs. Freshman Keira Shaw finished with one assist and two serving aces.
Ballard Memorial will travel to Marshall County on Sept. 8, while Paducah Tilghman will host Community Christian Academy on Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.