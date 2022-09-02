On Thursday night, Ballard Memorial’s Lady Bombers traveled to Otis Dinning Gymnasium to take on the Lady Blue Tornado on the volleyball court. Resilience and determination were displayed throughout the three-set night, with both programs looking to snap a losing streak.

Ballard Memorial took home a sweep over Paducah Tilghman in three sets with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-8 finish for the program’s fourth win this season.

