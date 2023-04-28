Lady Bombers

The Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers won the First Region All “A” Classic tournament to advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2014. Their state journey will begin on Saturday with a jam packed three-game schedule.

 JOSEPH “PEE WEE” PETTY | For The Sun

The last time the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers made the achievement of reaching the All “A” Classic State Tournament, the girls on the roster were in elementary school.

In 2014, the Lady Bombers took on Livingston Central in the first round of the state tournament, falling 11-0 to the Lady Cardinals. That season Ballard Memorial went 21-12 on the season under head coach Marla Cooper. And, while they fell short in the All “A”, they defeated Graves County that year for the Third District title 9-1 and fell to Marshall County 4-1 in the second round of the regional tournament.

