The last time the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers made the achievement of reaching the All “A” Classic State Tournament, the girls on the roster were in elementary school.
In 2014, the Lady Bombers took on Livingston Central in the first round of the state tournament, falling 11-0 to the Lady Cardinals. That season Ballard Memorial went 21-12 on the season under head coach Marla Cooper. And, while they fell short in the All “A”, they defeated Graves County that year for the Third District title 9-1 and fell to Marshall County 4-1 in the second round of the regional tournament.
“To have this opportunity, especially for our seniors is huge for a small school like us to represent western Kentucky,” Ballard Memorial head coach Scott Alexander said.
This go around, the Lady Bombers will face Highlands Latin, Beechwood and Raceland in a busy weekend of pool play beginning Saturday, April 29 at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro, KY.
With a current record of 12-2, Ballard Memorial boasts the best record of any of their three upcoming opponents. Highlands Latin holds a 9-6 record, Beechwood sits at 7-8 and Raceland is at 13-7-1.
“Coming off our season last year we struggled defensively,” Alexander said. “But, coming out of winter conditioning I just saw something different with this group, they just looked motivated and we are still a young group of girls. I knew we were going to be competitive, but seeing what we’ve done so far, I’m presently surprised.”
One of those young athletes is eighth grade pitcher Madyson Bohde. This season the youngster has controlled 91 innings in the circle. She has allowed 59 hits, 26 runs, walked seven and struck out 138 batters with an ERA of 1.08.
With a bat in her hands, Bohde has scored two runs on 16 hits for .308 average.
Leading the scoring efforts for Ballard Memorial is Trinity Williams. The freshman has scored 17 runs in 49 at-bats and 21 hits. She leads the team with three homers and holds a .429 batting average.
“I’ve had a lot of this group including our pitcher and my daughter and some other girls since tee ball,” Alexander said. “So to see them come up and see this come into fruition has been awesome to see.”
Getting to this point in their All “A” journey was nearly a flawless performance. In the three games they played in the First Region All “A” Classic tournament the Lady Bombers only gave up one run in their 7-1 win over Murray. Their other two games resulted in a 10-0 win over Carlisle County and 8-0 win over Mayfield for the championship.
“Our defense has been our achilles’ heel in previous years and this year we have played stellar defense and our pitching has been outstanding as well, but I would like to see our team hit better one through nine,” Alexander said looking at what he hopes to see from his team this weekend.
The Lady Bombers welcome everyone out to the high school on Friday to send off the team in celebration for making it to the state tournament. Coach Alexander expects the bus to leave around 2:30 p.m.
