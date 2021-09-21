In just four days’ time, the Lady Bombers of Ballard County have played 14 sets in six matches, including the most recent 3-0 victory over Murray on Monday, Sept. 20. The high number of games comes from the Lady Bombers playing in the All “A” State Tournament where they fell in the semifinals to St. Henry in three straight sets.
“I was very tickled,” said Ballard Memorial head coach Adam Solomon. “We came back from Richmond 18-3, we were undefeated in pool play, out of the four matches we played three of them were bigger private schools, we had to play well so I was over all pleased.”
The week is just starting and the team still has a game against Graves County on Tuesday and a game against Mayfield on Thursday, making it eight games in just seven days.
Even with the busy schedule and the lack of practice time, the Lady Bombers seem to be thriving as they continue to win. While they might have fallen earlier than they would have wanted to in the All “A” State Tournament, the team still boasts a season record of 19-3 thus far and plenty of volleyball left to play.
“It’s a grind, I always say September is two thirds of the season, whereas August is just about a third,” said Solomon.
Monday’s game against Murray was just like any other for the Lady Bombers, playing nearly nonstop over the weekend didn’t seem to slow them down one bit. The Lady Tigers were the ones to score the first points of the set but would never lead by more than their early 2-0 score. It would bounce back between a tied up game and a one point lead change a few times early on, but Ballard would take control at the 11-10 mark and run from there. Set one ended 25-17 for the Lady Bombers, with 20 team digs led by Kylee Bodell with five.
Set two was much the same with a few lead changes early on before Ballard took control. This time though was earlier in the set, the last time the Lady Tigers would hold a lead would be at the 6-5 mark. From there the Lady Bombers led by as many as 11 at the 20-9 mark. Murray would slowly make their climb from the point deficit but would come up short 25-16.
The Lady Bombers put the game away with a 25-12 final set score as Ballard made early moves to give themselves a 14 point lead and put in the subs. Murray would once again try and climb back but would only be able to climb up six points.
Senior Bailey Lee led the way with 11 digs on the night followed closely behind by fellow senior Izzy Myers with nine and junior Kinley Doublin also with nine. Myers also led with 17 assists followed by Bryce O’Neil with 12.
Follow Jared Jensen on Twitter, @jcjensen94
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.