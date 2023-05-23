A back-and-forth scoring battle between the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado and the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers made for an action packed first round matchup. The Lady Bombers ultimately came out on top after falling 4-0 early and secured the 10-9 victory.
Madyson Bohde secured the victory from the circle as she pitched a complete game. She allowed 12 hits, nine runs, walked three and struck out four on a 133-89 pitch-strike count.
Paducah Tilghman got right to work loading the bases and scoring a pair of runs in the top of the opening inning. A single from Kaiden Rogers brought home Audreya White and a fly out from Reagan Hartman scored Adrienne Romain in the following play.
They would double down in the top of the second when Anistyn Thomas knocked a single to score Lydia Wiley and White to take the 4-0 lead.
Ballard would be able to answer back in the bottom of the second when Kinley Doublin doubled to score Miley Nichols, the third out of the inning would follow, leaving the score 4-1.
Tilghman pushed the score up to 6-1 before the Lady Bombers came alive in the bottom of the third to score eight runs and take the 9-6 lead.
The Lady Tornado came back in the top of the sixth with another three runs to tie the game, but Ballard would ultimately come out on top when Aubrey Alexander doubled a fly ball to left field, advanced to third on the throw and pushed teammate Tessa Holman for what would be the game-winning run.
Their defense handled things from there, allowing a double for Rogers but catching everything else that came their way to secure the victory.
The Lady Bombers will take on Carlisle County in their semifinal match of the First Region tournament with a 7:30 p.m. first pitch scheduled at McCracken County High School.
BALLARD MEMORIAL 10, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 9
BLLR 0 1 8 00 0 1 X — 10-8-6
PTHS 2 2 2 0 0 3 0 — 9-13-3
2B: BM — A. Alexander, S. Owens, T. Williams, K. Doublin; PT — A. White, K. Rogers
TB: BM — A. Alexander 2, S. Owens 2, T. Williams 2, K. Doublin 2, J. Riggs 1, M. Bohde 1, K. O’Connor 1, M. Nichols 1; PT — K. Rogers 4, A. Thomas 3, A. White 3, L. White 2, M. Bobbitt 2, T. Parrish 1
