A back-and-forth scoring battle between the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado and the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers made for an action packed first round matchup. The Lady Bombers ultimately came out on top after falling 4-0 early and secured the 10-9 victory.

Madyson Bohde secured the victory from the circle as she pitched a complete game. She allowed 12 hits, nine runs, walked three and struck out four on a 133-89 pitch-strike count.

