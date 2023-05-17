The Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers pulled off a comeback win against the Graves County Lady Eagles on Tuesday evening. The Lady Bombers won the game 2-1 to earn themselves the Third District title.
The beginning of the game was dominated by each teams starting pitcher. For the the Lady Bombers it was Maddie Bohde and for the Lady Eagles it was Anna Rogers.
In the first four innings each team went scoreless with minimal traffic on the base paths. It wasn’t until the top of the fifth inning when the games first run was scored. The run came on an RBI single from Bailey Wimsatt that scored Payton Hayden.
The Lady Eagles would hold the lead until the bottom of the sixth inning. In the bottom of the sixth, Kaylee O’Connor delivered an RBI single that scored Trinity Williams. O’Connor also scored on the play after Lady Eagles errors.
Bohde threw a perfect top of the seventh inning giving her team the district championship trophy.
GRVS 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1-5-1
BLLR 0 0 0 0 0 2 X — 2-3-0
2B: GC — B. Cole, B. Wimsatt, P. Hayden, T. Woods
TB: GC — P. Hayden 3, B. Cole 2, B. Wimsatt 2, T. Woods 2; BM — K. O’Connor 1, T. Williams 1, M. Parrott 1
