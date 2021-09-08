The Mayfield Lady Cardinals opened up Third District play on Tuesday night, hosting the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers.
Behind the dominant play of senior outside hitters Isabella Myers and Bailey Lee, the Lady Bombers defeated the Lady Cardinals in straight sets, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13.
Myers led the Lady Bombers with 13 kills, 12 assists and 11 digs while Lee added 14 kills and nine digs.
Senior setter Bryce ONeil also had a solid night, dishing out 16 assists and recording six kills.
Mayfield struggled throughout the night receiving and controlling Ballard’s serves.
The Lady Cardinals received encouraging play from sophomore outside hitter Avery Nanney in the loss to Ballard as Nanney managed to keep Mayfield close throughout the final set.
The Lady Cardinals will look to regroup as they prepare for a possible rematch with the Lady Bombers this weekend in the All “A” regional tournament.
