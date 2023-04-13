On Wednesday evening the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers defeated the Mayfield Lady Cardinals in the First Region All “A” Classic Championship game 8-0.
After a scoreless first two innings from both teams, the Lady Bombers got their scoring started in the top of the third inning as they scored two runs, both runs coming across home plate after Lady Cardinal errors.
“We just put the ball in play,” head coach Scott Alexander said. “Anytime you’re putting the ball in play, you’re putting the pressure on them.”
The Lady Bombers added another run in the top of the third inning which also scored after an error.
In the fourth inning, Trinity Williams singled in a run and later scored on a pass ball. Kaylee O’Connor added another run after she crushed a home run to dead center field.
That Lady Bomber scoring would not end there as they would plate two more runs in the top of the seventh as the first scored on an error, and the second scored on a passed ball.
Maddie Bohde was dominant on the mound as she pitched a complete game shut-out, only allowing three hits and striking out eight.
“She’s an eighth grader,” Alexander said. “I’ve had her since tee ball and I rely on her so much. She leads this team by example. She has a bright future.”
The Lady Cardinals committed six errors in the game which helped extend innings for the Lady Bombers. Ballard Memorial had five hits compared to Mayfield’s three, but Bohde never allowed any rallies and helped the Lady Bombers cruise to the win.
Fox suffered the loss for Mayfield from the circle. She allowed five hits, eight runs, walked one and struck out six on a 104-76 pitch-strike count and 35 batters faced.
The Lady Bombers have now defeated the Lady Cardinals in all three matchups this season and boast a 10-1 record while Mayfield falls to 4-8.
Ballard Memorial: Kaylee O’Connor, Trinity Williams, Madyson Bohde.
Mayfield: Jo Jo Fox, Karter Lancaster, Arianna Reed.
Hickman County: Abbi Clark, Blair Byassee.
Carlisle County: Laney Shehorn, Tori Burgess.
BLLR 0 0 2 1 3 0 2 — 8-6-1
MYFL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-3-6
2B: BM — T. Williams; MAY — J. Fox
TB: K. O’Connor 4, T. Williams 3, M. Bohde 1, M. Parrott 1; MAY — J. Fox 2, K. Lancaster 2
