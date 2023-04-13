On Wednesday evening the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers defeated the Mayfield Lady Cardinals in the First Region All “A” Classic Championship game 8-0.

After a scoreless first two innings from both teams, the Lady Bombers got their scoring started in the top of the third inning as they scored two runs, both runs coming across home plate after Lady Cardinal errors.

