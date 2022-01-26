A slow-opening quarter was replaced by a dominant final few minutes for the Lady Bombers of Ballard County on Tuesday night against Community Christian Academy. Ballard pulled out the 52-30 win advancing to 4-9 on the season.
CCA struck first after neither team could seem to find the bottom of the net for the first two minutes of play. Their first points came from the charity stripe where Reagan Cross sank both to get the 2-0 lead. Teammate Emma Wring quickly added to the scoreboard with a layup and a 4-0 lead. Amyah Smith got the Lady Bombers on the board with a corner three at the 3:05 mark and it was on from there.
The first quarter ended with a 5-5 tied score, but CCA would start the second in control and build up to a 13-6 lead.
Myra Peeler sank a deep three to get to 13 but Bella Adams matched it the next possession and drew the foul on the shot to but the deficit to just three points.
The two teams battled it out the remainder of the half and the Lady Bombers made sure to not fall too far behind. By the time the half rolled around CCA controlled a 19-16 lead.
A much more energized Lady Bomber defense came out of the locker room to start the second half which quickly changed the momentum of the game.
They forced several early turnovers thanks to a strong full court press and while it took them a few possessions to get their shots to fall, once they did they rolled along.
At the buzzer to end the third quarter, Ballard led 31-24 and quickly built up to 36-24 before the Lady Warriors could score again.
A strong second half performance from Nevaeh Yates, who scored 14 points, made the difference as the Lady Bombers lead scorer.
Ballard would end the game with a pair of runs, first a 6-0, followed by a 10-0 run, resulting in a 52-30 win over the Lady Warriors.
Smith added to the double-digit scoring club alongside the 14 points from Yates, scoring 10 points herself, while Adams and Hannah Monroe added eight points each.
For the Warriors it was Reagan Cross who led with seven points, followed by Peeler with six and Courtney Holland with five.
The Lady Bombers will travel to Mayfield for their next game on Friday, Jan. 28 while the Lady Warriors head to Illinois to play Joppa-Maple Grove the same evening.
Ballard 5 16 31 52
CCA 5 19 24 30
The Warriors pulled off the road win at the Green Palace on Tuesday night with a 61-58 win down the stretch.
It was a close game the majority of the way, but sharp shooting from CCA in the final quarter of play made the difference, alongside clutch free throws to seal the deal.
CCA came out fast and aggressive, connecting with their first bucket and maintaining a lead through most of the first quarter.
Prince Kahnplaye had the hot hand early and would have the hot hand late, and ended up scoring 10 of the 12 first quarter points for the Warriors. It was a one-point game in favor of the visitors after the first quarter of play, 12-11.
The second quarter was where the Bombers held their ground, found the bottom of the net and kept the Warriors from outscoring them, despite trailing most of the quarter. A deep ball by Jace Birney would tie the game at 20-20 and the Bombers would hold it from there, claiming a 28-23 lead going into the half.
Birney would continue his hot shooting by adding eight points in the third quarter as part of his 18-point team-high performance, but Kahnplaye would also put up a fair amount of points for his team. In the third quarter he added nine points as part of his 25-point performance to lead all scorers.
Going into the final quarter of play the Bombers held a 48-39 advantage over their opponent.
Jamison Smith and Ahmed Dee took control in the final quarter of play when they each put up eight points apiece, including big free throws from Dee in the final seconds of play. The Warriors started out the quarter with a 10-0 run to tie the game at 49-49 and take the lead moments later at the 52-51 mark.
From there five lead changes would commence until CCA knocked down a deep ball to go up 59-56 with just over a minute left to play.
The Bombers would get to within one, and were forced to foul in hopes of getting the ball back.
Smith was sent to the line, making one of two but got his own rebound and was immediately fouled again where he did the same thing, this time without the rebound. That would be the game as Ballard tried for one last play but couldn’t finish as the Warriors won 61-58.
Up next for the Community Christian is a short trip to St. Mary on Friday while the Bombers travel to Mayfield the same evening.
CCA 12 23 39 61
Ballard 11 28 48 58
