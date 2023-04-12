Right next door to the baseball field was a pair of softball games where the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers took on the Carlisle County Lady Comets and the Hickman County Lady Falcons hosted the Mayfield Lady Cardinals.
The Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers improved to an impressive 9-1 record after shutting out Carlisle County 10-0 to start the semifinal night of the First Region All “A” Classic at Hickman County High School. Hickman County’s loss dropped them to 4-8 on the year.
Ballard’s win knocked off the reigning First Region All “A” champion. Carlisle County won the regional side of the tournament last season and made a deep run at the state level. Tuesday night’s contest was the first between the two teams on the season, with Carlisle County holding the previous two contests in 2022.
Scoring was quiet until the top of the third inning when the Lady Bombers got things going with a three-run inning. They were able to load the bases thanks to two hit by pitch plays for Johnna Riggs and Trinity Williams and a single by Aubrey Alexander. Madyson Bohde brought home two runners on a line drive double and left Williams in scoring position at third.
Serenity Owens grounded out for the second out of the inning which gave Williams the time needed to score and take the 3-0 lead.
Ballard got right back to work in the top of the fifth after a short fourth inning. They scored another three runs in the fifth to take a 6-0 lead with William, Tessa Holman and Owens all crossing home plate for runs.
They added their seventh run when Adalyn Hargrove rounded home a line drive single by Owens for a quick one-run inning. They added their last three runs in the top of the seventh when Williams hit a line drive single turned error. The error gave Kinley Doublin and Riggs the time needed to round home. A single from Owens sealed the deal to score Hargrove to shutout Carlisle County.
Bohde earned the win for the Lady Bombers, allowing just three hits, walked one and struck out five on a 95-65 pitch-strike county and 28 batters faced.
Rhianna Thomason suffered the loss from the circle for the Lady Comets. She allowed 17 hits, 10 runs and stuck out one on an 85-67 pitch-strike county and 42 batters faced.
BLLR 0 0 3 0 3 1 3 — 10-17-3
CRLS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-3-6
TB: BM — M Bohde 4, K. O’Connor 3, S. Owens 3, T. Williams 2, M. Nichols 2, A. Alexander 2, J. Riggs 2; CC — K. Gibson 1, L. Shehorn 1, T. Burgess 1.
MAYFIELD 7, HICKMAN COUNTY 1
The Mayfield Lady Cardinals will fight for the First Region All “A” title on Wednesday night after they handed Hickman County a 7-1 loss on Tuesday to advance in the tournament.
Jo Jo Fox controlled both sides of the ball in the victory, tallying four hits and three runs on offense including a triple, and worked all seven innings from the circle allowing two hits, one run, walked one and struck out 10. Her pitch-strike count ended at 107-75 after facing 25 batters.
The Lady Cardinals wasted no time, getting right to work in the bottom of the first, loading the bases with a triple from Fox, single for Karter Lancaster and walk for Maddie Massey. Arianna Reed capitalized on the loaded bases with a ground out to score Fox and keep runners on second and third.
A Riley Shelton double brought home both runners to make it a 3-0 game and a double from Tamareh Burgess would score Shelton in the next at-bat. Two outs later and the Lady Cardinals held a 4-0 lead after the first inning.
Three quick outs, two strikeouts and a ground out for Hickman put the bats back in the hands of Mayfield. A pair of singles from Bella Wilson and Fox got things started and after a strikeout by Lancaster, the scoring would continue on a fly ball double from Massey to score Wilson.
Fox would round home on the next play; a ground out by Reed and the next at-bat would end the inning on the third out with a 6-0 Mayfield lead.
Scoring went quiet until the sixth inning when Hickman County plated a run. The score came courtesy of Jenna Byassee who stole home after being walked two batters earlier and advancing around the bases on an error.
Mayfield answered back in the bottom of the sixth with a single run of their own. This one came courtesy of Lancaster who bunted and reached on an error to make it to second and push Fox home for the final run of the game.
Blair Byassee suffered the loss from the circle for the Lady Falcons. She pitched the entire game, allowing nine hits, seen runs, walked two and struck out eight on a 93-61 pitch-strike count and 31 batters faced.
HCKM 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1-2-1
MYFL 4 2 0 0 0 1 X — 7-9-1
2B: MAY — M. Massey, T. Burgess, R. Shelton
3B: MAY — J. Fox; HC — A. Howell
TB: MAY — J. Fox 6, M. Massey 2, T. Burgess 2, R. Shelton 2, K. Lancaster 1, B. Wilson 1; HC — A. Howell 3, L. Wilber 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.