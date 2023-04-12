Right next door to the baseball field was a pair of softball games where the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers took on the Carlisle County Lady Comets and the Hickman County Lady Falcons hosted the Mayfield Lady Cardinals.

The Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers improved to an impressive 9-1 record after shutting out Carlisle County 10-0 to start the semifinal night of the First Region All “A” Classic at Hickman County High School. Hickman County’s loss dropped them to 4-8 on the year.

