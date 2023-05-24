The Ballard Memorial Bombers faced off against the Carlisle County Comets on the softball diamond on Tuesday night in a First Region semifinal matchup. With McCracken County winning the other semifinal game 13-2 over Graves County, the 9-2 Lady Bomber victory finalized the championship matchup set for Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The night’s scoring started early for the Lady Bombers, scoring three runs in the first inning. These runs stemmed from a Madyson Bohde on a two RBI single and a Miley Nichols base hit to drive Bohde home. In the top half of the third, Nichols singled on a line drive to center field to score Aubrey Alexander, tallying her second RBI of the game.

