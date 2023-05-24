The Ballard Memorial Bombers faced off against the Carlisle County Comets on the softball diamond on Tuesday night in a First Region semifinal matchup. With McCracken County winning the other semifinal game 13-2 over Graves County, the 9-2 Lady Bomber victory finalized the championship matchup set for Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The night’s scoring started early for the Lady Bombers, scoring three runs in the first inning. These runs stemmed from a Madyson Bohde on a two RBI single and a Miley Nichols base hit to drive Bohde home. In the top half of the third, Nichols singled on a line drive to center field to score Aubrey Alexander, tallying her second RBI of the game.
After a scoreless fourth inning, Kaylee O’Connor reopened the scoring for the Ballard Memorial. She hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth to give the Lady Bombers a 5-0 lead.
After a double by the following batter Alexander, Bohde poked a ball through the infield to earn her third RBI of the night and extend the Ballard lead to six.
With the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning, Maddy Parrott got her first hit of the game when she doubled to the outfield fence and cleared the bases, scoring three and extending the Ballard lead to 9-0.
In the bottom half, Carlisle County put up their first two runs of the game after Laney Shehorn doubled into the gap to score teammates Alexis Jones and Chyenne Geveden. Despite the late rally, Ballard came away with the win, with a final score of 9-2.
Bohde also had a great night on the rubber, only allowing five hits and two runs while striking out 13 in her complete game outing.
Senior Rhianna Thomason led the Lady Comets pitching game. She allowed 11 hits, nine runs, walked two and struck out four.
The Comets finish their season at an even .500, having a 15-15 record. Ballard looks to keep their season alive on Wednesday night against McCracken County.
BALLARD MEMORIAL 9, CARLISLE COUNTY 2
BMHS- 3 0 1 0 2 0 3 — 9-11-2
CCHS- 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2-5-0
BMHS- M Bohde 2-3 3 RBI, 7 IP 13 K
CCHS- R Thomason 7 IP 4 K
