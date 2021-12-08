Thanks to a solid full court press leading to many fast break opportunities, the Lady Blue Tornado got their second win of the season and won their home opener. Paducah Tilghman High School played host to Hickman County on Tuesday, Dec. 7 and came out with the 63-48 win.
This was Hickman County’s first game of the season while Tilghman came into the game with a 1-1 record with an opening win against Fulton City and most recently a loss to Carlisle County.
On top of their dominant defense was an even more dominant offensive performance from Diamond Gray who put up 27 points on the night including four from the charity stripe and a bucket from deep.
Things stayed fairly evenly played through the first eight minutes of play with the Lady Blue Tornado taking the slight 12-9 lead as the quarter ended. The full court press started from the get-go for the home team causing the Lady Falcons to stumble and turn the ball over a few times early. Thankfully for the visitors, the Lady Blue Tornado had a hard time finishing at the basket despite the early lead.
Scoring picked up in the second quarter as Tilghman maintained their lead but Hickman stayed right on their tail. Raney Skaggs came alive in the second quarter for the Lady Falcons putting up six points including one bucket from deep. She finished the night with 12 points alongside Anna Howell who found her groove in the second half.
At the half the Lady Blue Tornado found themselves with a 25-20 lead.
The second half was where Tilghman really found their rhythm. Senior center Rosie Minter found 16 of her 18 points in the second half. Fast break efforts started to pay off as the Lady Blue Tornado started to finish in the paint with big help from Minter. The majority of points for the home team were made in the paint.
Going into the final quarter of play, Tilghman had built their lead 17 points to 45-28, thanks to a 20-point third quarter. The Lady Falcons were held to just eight points in the third quarter of play but stepped things up in the final eight minutes to score 20. Justice Midyett put up eight points in the fourth quarter including two of her three buckets from behind the arc for 11 total points on the night. Bayleigh Basch also sunk a three-pointer plus a pair of free throws in her 11 points night as well.
In the end, the 20-point performance in the closing quarter wouldn’t be enough to bounce back as the Lady Blue Tornado contributed 18 points of their own to maintain their lead and get the 63-48 lead.
Up next for Hickman County is their home opener against Carlisle County (2-2) on Friday, Dec. 10 while Tilghman hosts Mayfield (0-2) the same evening.
Follow Jared Jensen on Twitter, @jcjensen94
