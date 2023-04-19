Paducah Tilghman and Community Christian played their first district matchup up the season with the Lady Warriors playing host to the Lady Blue Tornado on Tuesday night. After a slow start to the game, the visiting Tilghman team walked away with an 11-0 victory.
The victory pushed the Lady Blue Tornado to an impressive eight-game win streak with their last loss coming against Westminster Christian out of Hunstville Alabama over spring break. The loss for CCA ended their three-game win streak.
Mia Bobbitt and Reagan Hartman controlled the circle for Tilghman with Bobbitt getting the pitching going. The sophomore hurler threw four innings, allowing just two hits and struck out three, while Hartman came in for relief to claim the victory, allowing three hits and striking out two.
Tilghman wasted no time getting on base as Audreya White connected on the very first pitch of the night for a ground ball single. A walk for Adrienne Romain gave the Lady Blue Tornado two runners on. This gave Trinity Parrish the opportunity to drive them both home on a fly ball to deep right field for a double of her own and the 2-0 lead.
CCA survived the remainder of the inning on a line out and strikeout from pitcher Addie Arnett. The freshman pitcher took care of six innings from the circle, allowing nine hits on nine runs, walked two and struck out one.
Keen eyes for balls flying through the air would result in quick innings for the next few as both teams took advantage of fly balls for easy outs.
Scoring resumed in the top of the fourth for Tilghman in the form of a Gabi Logsdon homer to bring home Lydia Wiley for a 4-0 ball game and two outs on the board.
White followed with a single to put a runner back on base and Romain capitalized with a triple to right field to score White. Anistyn Thomas continued the scoring in the next at-bat with a fly ball turned error giving Romain time to round home for the sixth run.
The Lady Warriors found some offensive rhythm when Audrey Tucker singled on a line drive to center and Ava Knight grounded and reached on an error to put a pair of runners on the path. Unfortunately for the home team those runners would be left stranded and three quick outs turned the ball back over.
Another two runs were scored in the bottom of the fifth for Tighman courtesy of Madeline Boling and Wiley crossing home plate for the 8-0 score. A walk for Romain in the top of the sixth scored White for another run and the final two came in the top of the seventh when White tripled on a fly ball to center to score Sophie Key and Logsdon.
With one more opportunity to put points on the board, Myra Peeler stepped up to start the bottom of the seventh and connected on the first pitch for a fly ball to right field for a double. Unfortunately should wouldn’t be able to move from that spot and was left stranded as Tilghman took the victory.
CCA will take a few days off after a busy week and will take on Mayfield on the road on Monday, April 24, while Tilghman prepares for their Kentucky 2A state journey which begins on Friday in Owensboro.
PTHS 2 0 0 4 2 1 2 — 11-12-2
CCA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-5-3
2B: PT — T. Parrish, R. Hartman, A. Romain; CCA — M. Peeler.
3B: PT — A. Romain, A. White.
TB: PT — A. Romain 5, G. Logsdon 5, A. White 5, T. Parrish 3, R. Hartman 2, M. Bobbitt 1, L. Wiley 1; CCA — M. Peeler 3, A. Tucker 2, J. Thorn 1.
Records: Paducah Tilghman (12-5), Community Christian (4-6).
