Paducah Tilghman and Community Christian played their first district matchup up the season with the Lady Warriors playing host to the Lady Blue Tornado on Tuesday night. After a slow start to the game, the visiting Tilghman team walked away with an 11-0 victory.

The victory pushed the Lady Blue Tornado to an impressive eight-game win streak with their last loss coming against Westminster Christian out of Hunstville Alabama over spring break. The loss for CCA ended their three-game win streak.

