On Monday night, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado met with the Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors at Baptist Health Field in the first round of the Second District postseason tournament. In an offensive battle between the two programs, Paducah Tilghman pushed ahead with an 8-4 victory over Community Christian Academy.
The Lady Blue Tornado will face the program’s crosstown rival McCracken County on Tuesday night in the championship for the district title. Then, the Blue Tornado and Lady Stangs will head to the regional tournament next week, both looking for a ticket to the 2023 KHSAA State Softball Tournament.
Mia Bobbitt earned the victory for Paducah Tilghman. Bobbitt appeared in relief for the Lady Blue Tornado, working the circle for over three innings on 41 pitches. The sophomore hurler allowed two hits and struck out three.
Addie Arnett took the loss for the Lady Warriors. Arnett worked over three innings in the pitching circle, allowing five hits, eight runs (five earned), and walking three while striking out one.
Community Christian Academy jumped on the scoreboard first, with Audrey Tucker working a five-pitch walk. The next batter, Alyssa Knight, hit a ground ball and reached on an error by Paducah Tilghman. Tucker scored as Arnett grounded out, allowing Knight to advance to second base.
The inning continued as Abigail Wring earned a six-pitch walk with two outs. Then, Knight scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 before Wring was caught stealing second to end the inning.
Tilghman’s Audreya White led off the home half of the first inning, hitting a ground ball and reaching on an error by CCA. On the same play, White advanced to second base. With one out, Anistyn Thomas worked a seven-pitch walk before scoring with White on a two-run double by Kaiden Rogers, tying the ballgame at 2-2.
Paducah Tilghman took a one-run lead in the bottom of the second. Lydia Wiley placed a sacrifice bunt down, allowing Autumn Taylor to score. However, the Tilghman momentum ended as the next batter grounded out to the pitching circle, allowing the Warriors to escape the threat.
Tilghman continued to hold momentum in the bottom of the third inning but failed to score with bases loaded. Thomas and Rogers ripped back-to-back singles before Reagan Hartman reached on an error by CCA. With Arnett in the circle, the next batter struck out, and Gabi Logsdon popped out to end the inning.
Community Christian Academy tied it 3-3 in the top of the fourth inning as Kayleigh Ballard singled on a line drive to right field, allowing Emma Wring to score on the throw from the outfield. The next batter, Amiyah Holmes, singled, allowing the Lady Warriors to move to a 4-3 lead as Gabrielle Stoffel scored.
The score returned to the Lady Blue Tornado’s favor in the bottom of the fourth as Paducah Tilghman plated five runs. Bobbitt led off with a bunt, reaching on an error by CCA. The next batter, Wiley, drew a walk before White singled to right field, scoring Karlee McNutt. Tilghman added another run as the next batter, Adrienne Romain, bunted into a fielder’s choice, scoring Wiley.
Tilghman took a 6-4 lead with a sacrifice bunt by Thomas, scoring White and moving runners into scoring position. With one out, Rogers collected her second RBI double, scoring Romain to make it a 7-4 contest. The final run came as Trinity Parrish reached on an error, scoring Madeline Boling.
Although the Lady Warriors continued to fight against Paducah Tilghman, Community Christian Academy could not overcome the four-run deficit, ending the season with a 7-12 record with the program’s first appearance in the district tournament.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 8, COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 4
CCA 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 4-6-4
PTHS 2 1 0 5 0 0 X — 8-6-1
WP: M. Bobbitt; LP: A. Arnett
TB: CCA — A. Holmes 2, A. Knight 2, K. Ballard 1, G. Stoffel 1; PTHS — K. Rogers 5, A. White 2, A. Thomas 1
SB: CCA — G. Stoffel, A. Tucker, A. Knight; PTHS — A. White
CS: CCA — A. Wring; PTHS — M. Boling
RECORDS: Paducah Tilghman (21-11); Community Christian Academy (7-12)
