On Monday night, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado met with the Community Christian Academy Lady Warriors at Baptist Health Field in the first round of the Second District postseason tournament. In an offensive battle between the two programs, Paducah Tilghman pushed ahead with an 8-4 victory over Community Christian Academy.

The Lady Blue Tornado will face the program’s crosstown rival McCracken County on Tuesday night in the championship for the district title. Then, the Blue Tornado and Lady Stangs will head to the regional tournament next week, both looking for a ticket to the 2023 KHSAA State Softball Tournament.

