As the new soccer season approaches, anticipation is building at Paducah Tilghman High School as the girls’ soccer team prepares to take the field once again. Last year’s 3-15 record might not be one to boast about, but with key players returning and a newfound determination, the team is setting its sights on redemption.
Leading the charge for the Lady Blue Tornado is Fiona Caywood. The upcoming senior led the team in goals last season, finding the back of the net an impressive 12 times. Backing her up is junior Erica Wurth. She scored twice last season with five assists. Both look to improve their role in the offense after losing four seniors from last year’s roster.
Caywood and Wurth’s roles on the team were significant last year, but the team understands success relies on unity and solidarity on and off the field. Head Coach Whitney Valdez is set to embark on her third year leading the team.
The season ahead will be tough for the Lady Blue Tornado as they find themselves in a region loaded with strong teams and impressive talent, but they will look to make a strong leap to possibly contend for a spot in the First Region tournament.
Their first game is this coming Monday, August 7 against Graves County, followed by two consecutive road games against Owensboro and Calloway County. Tilghman will host their first home game on Thursday, August 17 when they host Trigg County in a Kentucky 2A — Section 1 contest.
