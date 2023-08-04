As the new soccer season approaches, anticipation is building at Paducah Tilghman High School as the girls’ soccer team prepares to take the field once again. Last year’s 3-15 record might not be one to boast about, but with key players returning and a newfound determination, the team is setting its sights on redemption.

Leading the charge for the Lady Blue Tornado is Fiona Caywood. The upcoming senior led the team in goals last season, finding the back of the net an impressive 12 times. Backing her up is junior Erica Wurth. She scored twice last season with five assists. Both look to improve their role in the offense after losing four seniors from last year’s roster.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In