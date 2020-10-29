In 2001, Steve Ybarzabal started Paducah Tilghman’s volleyball program — hopes of establishing some sort of tradition within the First Region ranks.
Nineteen years later, the Lady Blue Tornado ... under first-year coach Maggie Prewitt ... are bound for their first regional championship bout, after topping Calloway County 3-0 (25-8, 25-17, 25-18) in the Wednesday semifinals at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena in Paducah.
Tied 12-all in the second set, PTHS used a 13-5 run to close out the frame and move to 2-0.
In the stretch, a double-block of Lady Lakers star Adison Hicks, two kills and an ace from Emily Shumaker (13 kills), and a behind-the-back-are-you-kidding-me-dude kill from Lexi Roof (13 assists) all served as critical points for Paducah Tilghman.
After Calloway County took a 2-0 lead in the third frame, Prewitt wasted zero time calling a timeout — reminding her team what was at stake with a clean victory, and the effort and energy required in order to achieve it.
“I told them that a ball better never hit my floor like that again,” she said. “Where they’re both just looking at it, and going: ‘Oh.’ I don’t care who we’re playing. I don’t care about the level of the team. I don’t care if it’s practice. If that ball hits the floor like that in practice, they have 10 explosive jumps to do. Every single time. The whole entire team. They know better.”
Expectation, it seems, breeds excellence.
And Prewitt, admittedly, wanted more energy and excitement.
“I think, in the first set, (the Lady Lakers) weren’t blocking,” Prewitt added. “So in the second set, they started blocking, and it was like ‘oh!’ And it took us a minute to get our rhythm again, expecting the block at that point, instead of just not expecting it.
“And, other than that, my girls were just playing down. Not level, but energy. Third set, when I called that timeout...I told them that for every point that they didn’t cheer on, we were running a suicide on Friday. Win or lose on Thursday, we were running a suicide for every point they didn’t cheer. So, I think that kept their energy up.”
Nobody liked the idea of assigned running, apparently, and a 10-4 run — capped by two Natalie Lansden aces — flipped the script for Paducah Tilghman. Hicks, Calloway County’s season leader in kills, again led the squad with nine more when it mattered most. But Tilghman targeted her, especially on the block. After Hicks tied it at 6-all in the second set, she’d only pick up four more kills in the remaining points.
“Our serve-receive was lacking,” noted CCHS coach Lindsey Jones. “We picked it up in the second and the third set, but just not enough to make anything happen. They were shutting Adison down, and that kind of hindered us tonight.”
For Paducah Tilghman, Jennifer Goddard finished with nine digs and two aces, and Jaaliyah Biggers added five kills and three blocks.
For Calloway County, senior setter Maggie Fraher finished with 10 digs and six kills, Kamden Underwood added seven digs, and Gracie Turner and Lillie Thorn each had three digs.
“Fingers crossed for a spring season this year,” Jones added. “But I see us back here next year, and hopefully in the same spot. Maybe even further.”
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 3, CALLOWAY COUNTY 0Records: PT 9-6-4, CC 6-7
Lady Mustangs lasso Langhi, advance to finalMcCracken County did its part to ensure an all-Paducah First Region final in Wednesday’s nightcap, as the Lady Mustangs came away with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-13) sweep of Marshall County in Wednesday’s semifinal matchup at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena in Paducah.
Bound for their eighth-straight title defense under longtime coach Tim Whitis, McCracken County’s gameplan was simple and effective: Get the Lady Marshals out of system, and keep the ball away from Halle Langhi.
“She’s a great hitter,” noted McCracken County’s Adele Mavigliano. “We were keeping an eye on her and pinching on her every time that we saw her, and (we were) just being aggressive with her and not being afraid of her at the net.”
Langhi still did her part, coming away with more than 10 kills on the night.
But Mavigliano earned a solo block against her, and picked up two blocking assists against her with sophomore Caroline Sivills (10 kills, one solo block), while fellow senior Jayda Harris (nine kills) had two solo blocks against her, as well.
“Blocking was a difference,” Whitis added. “But I think we attacked the ball really well, and I thought we served fairly aggressive to pull them out of system. They just didn’t get to run whatever they wanted to, so (Marshall) was throwing it outside and our middles were able to leave (assignments) a little bit early so we made sure we had four arms in front of (Langhi).
“I told the kids before the match that if ‘we don’t touch that ball on the front row, we don’t touch that ball.’ She’s a very good player.”
Indeed, Mavigliano (six), Drew Mullinax (three) and Piper Mullinax (three) combined for 12 service aces, while Jenna Henshaw tacked on six kills.
Marshall County was tied at 5-all in the first set, 7-all in the second set and 3-all in the third set, but never really could get a run to materialize.
In set one, the Lady Mustangs used an 13-2 spurt to put the frame all but out of reach, capped by a Sivills/Mavigliano block, a P. Mullinax ace and a Mavigliano kill. In set two, it was a 13-1 run from the Lady Mustangs making the difference, with two Mavigliano kills and a Sivills kills closing the set. And in a decisive third set, McCracken County used a 17-3 surge for a 20-6 lead — prompting both teams to empty their respective benches.
“This is a really ... really special group of seniors,” noted second-year Marshall skipper Laura Kinder, who tearfully saw Abigail Joiner, Peyton Gresham, Clara Bradley, Mary Grace Thompson, Madison Rhodes, Bailey Pritchett, Anley Jones and Tori McCracken suit up for the final time. “They are tremendous leaders, on and off the court, and they’re going to be really hard to replace. I’m extremely proud of all of them. They have improved tremendously, and they played their heart out tonight. It didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but they gave it all they had. And you can’t be disappointed in that.”
Next up for the Lady Mustangs, a Lady Blue Tornado team they faced for a Second District title — most-notably the only team to take a set from McCracken County in eight years of school history.
“I want the kids to get some rest,” Whitis added. “And we’ll try to get us a gameplan ready, and try to change a few things from where we played them last time, and hope for the best.
“I think the kids are pretty excited for tomorrow night.”
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 3, MARSHALL COUNTY 0Records: MC 20-4, MAR 13-6-2
