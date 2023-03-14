Mia Bobbitt

Paducah Tilghman sophomore Mia Bobbitt works in the circle in the 15-5 victory over the Crittenden County Lady Rockets. Bobbitt allowed four hits and one run in over four innings, striking out four and walking one of 17 battered faced in the circle. At the dish, the Lady Tornado went 3-for-3.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

The Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado softball program started on the right foot on Monday night with a 15-5 victory over the visiting Crittenden County Lady Rockets at John Shepherd Field with head coach Mikey Myers at the helm.

“We tried some different things (tonight), and I think we could have ended it earlier, but we need to see different people in different places because we have so many numbers,” Myers said. “In the past, we’ve had seven to nine girls returning; now it’s 25 plus. So it’s a tough problem, but at the same time, it’s a good problem to have.”

