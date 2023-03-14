The Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado softball program started on the right foot on Monday night with a 15-5 victory over the visiting Crittenden County Lady Rockets at John Shepherd Field with head coach Mikey Myers at the helm.
“We tried some different things (tonight), and I think we could have ended it earlier, but we need to see different people in different places because we have so many numbers,” Myers said. “In the past, we’ve had seven to nine girls returning; now it’s 25 plus. So it’s a tough problem, but at the same time, it’s a good problem to have.”
Sophomore Mia Bobbitt started in the circle for the Tornado, allowing four hits and one run in over four innings of work. Bobbitt struck out four and allowed one walk while facing 17 batters. In addition, Bobbitt went 3-for-3 at the plate.
“These younger girls are ready to play,” Myers said. “I am excited, and we’re going to stay humble and do our best. I expect some big things, but let’s get there first.”
Junior Reagan Hartman kicked off the offensive powerhouse with a home run to right field, allowing seventh-grader Adrienne Romaine to score, making it 2-0 in the home half of the first inning. By the second inning, Tilghman led 5-0, courtesy of an error by the Rockets and an inside-the-park home run for sophomore Audreya White.
Tilghman continued dominating the field, scoring in each inning, allowing the lead to grow to 15 by the sixth inning. Senior Trinity Parrish and Bobbitt led the team with three hits a piece. Hartman led the team with three RBI.
Ansley Barks and Hartman appeared in relief of Bobbitt in the circle. Barks threw less than one inning, allowing four hits, three runs (two earned), and one walk. Hartman finished the game, throwing over an inning, allowing one run, and striking out two.
After the program made history last season with an impressive run and claimed the runner-up title for the First Region for the first time in Paducah Tilghman’s program history, the team returns all but three that graduated in 2022. But, like last year, the team has three seniors taking the field for the Lady Blue Tornado, Parrish, Gabi Logsdon, and Anistyn Thomas.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 15, CRITTENDEN COUNTY 5
CRITTENDEN 0 0 0 1 3 1 X — 5-8-3
TILGHMAN 2 4 1 4 2 2 X — 15-14-2
WP: M. Bobbitt (1-0); LP: A. Boone (0-1)
2B: CCHS — A. Federico; PTHS — T. Parrish
3B: CCHS — A. Federico; PTHS — M. Bobbitt
HR: PTHS — R. Hartman, A. White
HBP: PTHS — M. Bobbitt, Z. Burch
TB: CCHS — A. Federico 5, J. Champion 2, E. Evans 1, H. Jent 1, E. McDaniel 1, A. Boone 1; PTHS — R. Hartman 5, M. Bobbitt 5, A. White 5, T. Parrish 4, A. Taylor 1, A. Romaine 1, L. Wiley 1, G. Logsdon 1
SB: CCHS — E. Evans, E. McDaniel; PTHS — M. Smith 6, A. Romaine 5, A. Taylor 4, L. Wiley 2, G. Logsdon 2, C. McMinn, A. Thomas, R. Hartman, A. White
CS: PTHS — A. Thomas, T. Parrish
E: CCHS — N. Buchanan, E. McDaniel, M. Piper; PTHS — A. Thomas, A. White
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.