While other games were canceled or delayed due to severe weather warnings across the region, the Lady Cardinals and Lady Blue Tornado pushed forward with their contest on Friday night. Mayfield looked to clinch their first win of the season and stood a good chance in the first half, but Paducah Tilghman ultimately came out on top 56-43.
Junior Diamond Gray hit a milestone in her career in the second half of play when she reached the 1,000 point mark. She would go on to lead her team with 21 points and a perfect 8-8 from the charity stripe.
Mayfield started off strong, capitalizing on their opponents shots not falling and led 11-9 after the first quarter. Each team put up 12 points in the next quarter as Mayfield’s Keely Henson led the quarter when she hit a pair a shots from deep.
“The difference was our half-court defense,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Sandra Griffes-Devoe said. “They put a lot of energy in it, they are learning to control the tempo, when to rest and when to go all out.”
Tilghman came out of the half shooting much better and took away a lot of the opportunities that the Lady Cardinals had in the first half of play. The Lady Blue Tornado outscored their opponents 22-3 in the third quarter of play. Mayfield struggled to get the ball past half court as Tilghman came out ready to perfect their defense and forced key turnovers leading to fast break points.
Senior Rosie Minter came alive with eight points in the quarter to contribute to her 17-point night. Gray also found her hot hand from the field as she knocked down 11 points in the same quarter.
A lone 3-pointer from Mayfield’s Emma Morris got the Lady Cardinals on the board in the third.
“In the second half they did a much better job of working the ball and finding the kill shot,” Griffes-Devoe said.
That second half effort was much to the credit of Gray as her coach praised the junior’s defensive abilities and leadership.
“Her defense can percolate her offense and the rest of the team, I’ve always told her ‘you’re setting the tempo for us, you’re the one that dictates how we are going to come out and do,’ and she’s took that and run with it,” Griffes-Devoe said.
That defensive leadership paid off which in turn kept the offense churning the entirety of the second half for the Lady Blue Tornado. Although, the Lady Cardinals were able to put up 17 points in the final quarter of play thanks to Kiya Morris who put up eight points in the quarter including six from behind the arc. She would lead her team with 11 points on the night.
Mayfield will continue to look to snag their first win of the season when they play host to Carlisle County on Friday, Dec. 17 while Paducah Tilghman turns right around to play Webster County on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 4:30 p.m. on the road.
