Two of Paducah’s high schools met on the basketball court on Monday night. Community Christian Academy played host to Paducah Tilghman where the Lady Blue Tornado came in shooting well, to get the 77-8 win.
Nine members of the Lady Blue Tornado contributed to their 77 total points, with senior guard Kiarri Jackson leading the way with 19 points. Four girls collected points in the double-digits including Jackson. Myiesha Smith put up 16 points, Diamond Gray had 11 and Rosie Minter contributed 10.
The Lady Warriors were led by sophomore small forward Carmella Saxton who scored five points for her team, four of which came in the first eight minutes of play. Sophomore guard Sarah Downs added two points of her own, also in the first quarter and eighth grader Annie Jones added a point from the charity stripe to round out the eight points for the home team.
Paducah Tilghman found their success the same way they have in previous games this season, from their strong defensive presence. The Lady Blue Tornado made sure to meet their opponent at the half court mark with pressure enough to force turnovers and fluster their opponents. When the Lady Warriors had the opportunity to take the shot in the first half of play it would more than likely result in a made basket, the problem was the number of shots the home team was able to pop off was few and far between.
Just before the first half came to an end Gray would have to be helped off the court due to what appeared to be a knee injury, but she would return later in the game.
This led to an early 15-6 lead after the first quarter that built to 38-7 by halftime.
Where the Lady Blue Tornado found their rhythm was in their many fast break opportunities.
Only six of their 77 total points came from the charity stripe and only five points were made from the charity stripe.
Smith came alive in the second half of play on both ends of the floor as she snatched the ball away multiple times on the defensive end and hustled on the fast breaks for the layups.
The defense remain consistent as the Lady Blue Tornado didn’t allow their opponent to sink a basket and kept them to just a single free throw by Saxton in the third quarter of play.
Up next for the Lady Warriors will be a trip to Dresden, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 16 followed by the start of their Christmas Tournament on the 18th.
The Lady Blue Tornado will host Lyon County on Dec. 16 followed by Meridian, Ill., also at home on Dec. 18 before playing in the Assumption Rockets Christmas Tournament on Dec 21.
