Thursday night, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado volleyball program hosted the Union County Bravettes in Otis Dinning Gymnasium in the Kentucky 2A Sectionals. Despite taking the first two sets, the Lady Blue Tornado fell in a 25-20, 25-16, 18-25, 23-25, 7-15 five-set contest.
After defeating Webster County on Monday, Paducah Tilghman advanced in the Kentucky 2A, while the Bravettes defeated the Calloway County Lady Lakers and Hopkins County Central.
In the first set, the two teams remained within striking distance. Despite efforts from the visiting Bravettes, the Lady Blue Tornado was able to pull out the 25-20 victory. However, the remainder of the contest became tense, as Union County returned from dropping the first two sets to Paducah Tilghman.
It was evenly matched in the third set until Union County went on an eight-point run, taking a 21-13 lead over PTHS. However, the Blue Tornado fought back, adding five consecutive points to the scoreboard, making it a 21-18. But once the ball returned to the hands of the Bravettes, it was all Union County, going on a four-point run to send the contest into a fourth set.
Paducah Tilghman took a 13-7 lead during the fourth set before Union County rallied back. It remained within reach for the Blue Tornado despite the Bravettes taking a 24-18 lead. PTHS rallied to push it to a 24-22 contest ahead of a timeout. Quickly after the timeout, Tilghman added one more point before Union County served again to claim the set with a 25-23 finish.
Union County went on a 5-0 run in the fifth set before Paducah Tilghman got on the scoreboard. However, the offense of the Bravettes was enough to push ahead and claim the win with a 15-6 victory over the Blue Tornado.
Paducah Tilghman will travel to Carlisle County on Tuesday to tackle the Lady Comets. Union County will face Webster County, also on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.