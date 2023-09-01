Paducah Tilghman, Union County

Paducah Tilghman’s Lady Blue Tornado and the visiting Union County Bravettes competed in the Kentucky 2A Sectionals at Otis Dinning Gymnasium on Thursday night. The Bravettes defeated the Blue Tornado in five sets to keep their chances at the 2A title alive.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

Thursday night, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado volleyball program hosted the Union County Bravettes in Otis Dinning Gymnasium in the Kentucky 2A Sectionals. Despite taking the first two sets, the Lady Blue Tornado fell in a 25-20, 25-16, 18-25, 23-25, 7-15 five-set contest.

After defeating Webster County on Monday, Paducah Tilghman advanced in the Kentucky 2A, while the Bravettes defeated the Calloway County Lady Lakers and Hopkins County Central.

