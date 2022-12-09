The Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado hosted the visiting Murray Lady Tigers at Otis Dinning Gymnasium on Thursday night. In Tilghman’s second game of the young season, the Blue Tornado defeated the Lady Tigers with a 38-27 finish.
During the first quarter, Paducah Tilghman’s pressuring defense held Murray to six points. Senior Dasia Garland commanded her Tornado team and the court with domination. Garland collected eight points in the first quarter alone before finishing with a game-high 12, leading all scorers.
The Blue Tornado assisted in keeping the lead with freshman Myiesha Smith, junior Alex Harris, and seniors Diamond Gray and Quiniyah Shumpert in the contest’s first half. For Murray, senior Alyssa Daughrity, freshman Kendyll English, and junior Reese Downey kept the Lady Tiger team within reach, going into halftime with a nine-point deficit.
Daughrity and English led their team in scoring with a combined 20 points.
Daughrity scored six of the eight Tiger points in the third quarter to make Tilghman’s 29-21 lead smaller as the clock continued to count down. However, Tilghman’s Gray shined in the quarter, going 2-for-2 at the free throw line. Smith and junior Fran Hodge added the Tilghman total with three points before heading into the fourth.
Aggression and tension became visible in the fourth quarter as the two teams found themselves in foul trouble, with Murray looming behind Tilghman’s lead. English and Daughrity scored six points in the quarter for the Lady Tigers, while Tilghman relied on Gray, Smith, Harris, and Garland.
The Lady Tigers cut down Tilghman’s score with three minutes left as the Blue Tornado led 34-27. However, Murray’s offense could not take control to wipe away the lead that PTHS had held throughout the matchup.
As time ran out, Tilghman snagged four more points to give them a 38-27 victory and a 2-0 record this season.
Paducah Tilghman will head to Mayfield on Friday night before hosting Community Christian Academy in a district matchup. The Lady Blue Tornado will also face off against district opponent St. Mary next week.
The Lady Tigers will be on the road for the next two games before playing against crosstown rival Calloway County at Murray State on December 17, 2022.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 38, MURRAY 27Murray 6 7 8 6 — 27
MURRAY: A. Daughrity 10, K. English 10, R. Downey 4, A. Vonnahme 2. FIELD GOALS: 24 (K. English 10, A. Daughrity 8, R. Downey 4, A. Vonnahme 2. 3-POINTERS: 0. FREE THROWS: 3/9. RECORD: 1-3.
PTHS: D. Garland 12, D. Gray 8, M. Smith 6, Q. Shumpert 4, A. Harris 4, V. Wheeler 2, J. Reed 1, F. Hodge 1. FIELD GOALS: 30 (D. Garland 12, M. Smith 6, D. Gray 4, Q. Shumpert 4, A. Harris 2, V. Wheeler 2). 3-POINTERS: 0. FREE THROWS: 8/15. RECORD: 2-0.
