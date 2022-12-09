Dasia Garland

Paducah Tilghman senior Dasia Garland (25) goes for the shot in a sea of Murray Lady Tigers during Thursday night’s 38-27 victory. Garland led all scorers in the win with 12 points.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

The Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado hosted the visiting Murray Lady Tigers at Otis Dinning Gymnasium on Thursday night. In Tilghman’s second game of the young season, the Blue Tornado defeated the Lady Tigers with a 38-27 finish.

During the first quarter, Paducah Tilghman’s pressuring defense held Murray to six points. Senior Dasia Garland commanded her Tornado team and the court with domination. Garland collected eight points in the first quarter alone before finishing with a game-high 12, leading all scorers.

