The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers defeated the Murray Lady Tigers 2-1 Wednesday night in a win or go home All “A” Sub Section game.
The first half was a defensive performance from both teams with the Lady Tigers having a few chances before the end of the half. Once the second half got underway, it became more intense both on and off the field.
The Lady Blazers struck with about 32:40 left, but the goal was called late, leaving one side of the field, and their fans greatly upset. By the time the night was over, two yellow cards and two ejects were handed out, all against Murray High.
After all of the controversy which delayed play for a handful of minutes, the Lady Tigers would even the score. The goal came courtesy of Kendyll English when she lofted the ball above UHA defenders into the top left corner of the goal. The Lady Blazers would regain their lead just about five minutes later when Kendall Hancock put it home.
The Lady Tigers’ will look to bounce back Thursday night as they host Mayfield at 5:30 p.m. as part of a girls and boys doubleheader.
