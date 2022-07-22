The heat index may have been 114 today but the Ladies Tri State Golf played their July tournament at Murray Country Club with par at 73 regardless. All ties were broken by USGA count back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Most Popular
Articles
- Heat adds customers, complications to air conditioner sales and service
- Jeffries promoted to project coordinator for the Graves ASAP
- Duelers end Chiefs season in 5-3 decision
- Purchase District Health Department recommends getting tested for COVID-19 before attending large events
- Police release 2021 crime report
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.