As another high school sports season begins, the next few months are critical to athletic success in the area — but it won’t be from the involvement of players and coaches.

They’ve already been hard at work preparing for the year ahead, whether it’s soccer teams competing at the Bluegrass Games, football squads participating in 7-on-7 tournaments, AAU and travel basketball teams hitting the hardwood or any number of youth and high school athletes training themselves to compete.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In