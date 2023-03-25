Kylie Miller

On April 2, 2023, Graves County’s Kylie Miller will compete in the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals at Augusta National, home of the Masters Tournament in the Girls 7-9 division.

 Photo courtesy of Jonathan Miller

Miller, who began playing golf when she was six years old, became one of only 10 participants in the nation to advance to the finals. In addition, she is the only competitor from Kentucky to compete in the Drive, Chip, and Putt Finals. So with that, she hopes to bring back a victorious finish to western Kentucky.

