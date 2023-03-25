On April 2, 2023, Graves County’s Kylie Miller will compete in the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals at Augusta National, home of the Masters Tournament in the Girls 7-9 division.
Miller, who began playing golf when she was six years old, became one of only 10 participants in the nation to advance to the finals. In addition, she is the only competitor from Kentucky to compete in the Drive, Chip, and Putt Finals. So with that, she hopes to bring back a victorious finish to western Kentucky.
“It’s very cool, and I heard that I’m the second one ever to go there from Western Kentucky,” Kylie Miller said. “I’m super excited.”
Her ability to control her young nerves throughout the Regional pushed her to excel in the Chipping and Putting competitions. Miller took first place in the Putting category and a first-place finish in the Chipping competition.
“I’m proud. That’s the word I can think of the most that come to mind,” Jade Miller said. “Looking at her and seeing how much she’s accomplished already at such a young age puts me in kind of an awe state of mind to think about what else is possible for her future.”
At only eight years old, Miller has an incredible resume with three victories in eight starts on tour. However, her skill, talent, and runner-up finishes pushed her to the Player of the Year title for the Kentucky PGA Junior Tour.
“I’m very proud of Kylie, she’s worked so hard, and all our girls work hard at golf. You are proud of them when they can perform well under pressure,” Jonathan Miller said. “You want the best for them, and I sometimes think as parents we get nervous because we can’t aim golf, you can’t grab the club and help them out. It’s all up to them.”
In addition to heading to Augusta, Miller has big goals in her golfing career. She wants to compete in the Pinehurst Worlds Tournament through US Kids Memphis, receive Player of the Year again through PGA, and qualify for Drive, Chip, and Putt.
“What I love (about golf) is going there, and it all depends on myself and nobody else,” Kylie Miller said. “I like winning and being outside, and it’s just a great adventure.”
