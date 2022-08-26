The last time the Marshals and Mustangs met on the soccer pitch was last season’s 1st Region championship game. That game took a shootout to determine a winner, with McCracken County winning 2-1.
This go-around ended in regulation time in shutout fashion. The Mustangs pulled out a big 4-0 shutout over the Marshals to improve to a 4-2 record to continue a four-game win streak.
Senior Josh Kuntz was the driving force behind the Thursday night win, as he secured a hat trick to score three of the four team goals. The other came courtesy of fellow senior Jack Houseman.
“This game was really important, I think it was the beginning of the season hump that we needed to get over,” Kuntz said. “Once we set down and played the way we want to play we knew we were going to beat them.”
It took the majority of the first half before the Mustangs could get on the board. With 11 minutes left on the board, McCracken was able to snag its first goal thanks to a penalty kick from Kuntz in the box. From there the scoring became more frequent for the home team.
They were able to take a 2-0 lead just before the half came to and end when Jack Housman and Nate Taylor blitz attacked the Marshal’s keeper. Taylor was able to put away the goal on Housman’s assist.
The first 20 minutes of the second half were much like the opening 30 of the first; a lot of back and forth, physical play, but no goals scored. With 18 minutes to play, Kuntz would sink his second goal head on, sending the ball past the Marshal keeper into the bottom right of the net.
“It (scoring) was a lot easier after the first goal,” Kuntz said. “My nerves calmed down and we were able to press them a little more.”
He secured his hat trick with nine minutes left to play to give McCracken the 4-0 lead. From there the Mustangs defense held their ground to keep their opponents scoreless.
That defense, including keeper Grayson Parish had one save on the night. The rest of defensive power came from the Mustang back field, helping keep the ball anywhere near their keeper.
McCracken County will be back in action when on Tuesday, Aug. 30 when they take on First District opponents, St. Mary (1-4) on the road. Marshall County will take on Madisonville-North Hopkins (5-3) on Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.