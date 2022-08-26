Josh Kuntz

McCracken County senior Josh Kuntz (10) charges the Mustang student section after his first of three goals on the night. The Mustangs beat the Marshall County Marshals 4-0 on Thursday night.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The last time the Marshals and Mustangs met on the soccer pitch was last season’s 1st Region championship game. That game took a shootout to determine a winner, with McCracken County winning 2-1.

This go-around ended in regulation time in shutout fashion. The Mustangs pulled out a big 4-0 shutout over the Marshals to improve to a 4-2 record to continue a four-game win streak.

