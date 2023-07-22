Ahead of his first year in college, former McCracken County soccer standout Josh Kuntz received one last honor for performing as a Mustang on the soccer field and in the classroom. On Thursday, the United Soccer Coaches announced the 2022-23 High School Scholar All-Americans, Kuntz being one of 109, was named to the team.

“I found it to be an honor to be named in it. I’ve always taken school as seriously as my sport, so I’m very thankful to be recognized for that,” Kuntz said. “I think it is also a testimony to the strong influence that Coach Wiersema has on his players being focused and disciplined on and off the field. That’s helped me persevere for four years.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In