Ahead of his first year in college, former McCracken County soccer standout Josh Kuntz received one last honor for performing as a Mustang on the soccer field and in the classroom. On Thursday, the United Soccer Coaches announced the 2022-23 High School Scholar All-Americans, Kuntz being one of 109, was named to the team.
“I found it to be an honor to be named in it. I’ve always taken school as seriously as my sport, so I’m very thankful to be recognized for that,” Kuntz said. “I think it is also a testimony to the strong influence that Coach Wiersema has on his players being focused and disciplined on and off the field. That’s helped me persevere for four years.”
The 2022-23 First Region Player of the Year appeared in 24 games during his senior season under Coach Wiersema. Kuntz led the team with 26 goals, averaging 1.1 goals per game. In addition, he collected 10 assists and 62 points for McCracken County.
During his junior year, Kuntz led the Mustangs with 17 goals, five assists, and 39 points in 22 games. He posted two points with four assists in 15 games in his sophomore year, and during his freshman year at McCracken, Kuntz tallied four points and three assists in 18 games.
The Mustangs finished with the program’s third consecutive First Region title over Marshall County with a 2-0 victory on October 13, 2022, with Kuntz scoring the second goal with 16 minutes left in the second half of the championship.
The selection for the All-American Team was based on each student-athletes cumulative achievements in the classroom and the soccer field during their school careers, with 54 boys and 55 girls selected.
