The Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association announced its 2020 All-State selections on Wednesday afternoon, with a load of west Kentucky talent earning nods on the squads.
Class A Girls
Gabby Ault, St. Mary, 2026
Kate Keller, Crittenden County, 2021
Class A Boys
Carson Kitchens, Livingston Central, 2021
Class 2A Girls
Ainsley Smith, Calloway County, 2021
Class 2A Boys
Austin Cavanaugh, Trigg County, 2023
Daniel Puckett, Calloway County, 2023
Class 3A Girls
Maggie Aydt, McCracken County, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.