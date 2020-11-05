The Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association announced its 2020 All-State selections on Wednesday afternoon, with a load of west Kentucky talent earning nods on the squads.

Class A Girls

Gabby Ault, St. Mary, 2026

Kate Keller, Crittenden County, 2021

Class A Boys

Carson Kitchens, Livingston Central, 2021

Class 2A Girls

Ainsley Smith, Calloway County, 2021

Class 2A Boys

Austin Cavanaugh, Trigg County, 2023

Daniel Puckett, Calloway County, 2023

Class 3A Girls

Maggie Aydt, McCracken County, 2021

