Calloway County High School has hired Kirsten Collins to be the new head girls’ basketball coach for the 2023-24 season. Collins has served as an assistant for Lady Laker basketball for five seasons. She replaces David Brown, who resigned after one season.
Collins was previously the head girls’ basketball coach at Hickman County for two seasons before coaching in Calloway County. She played college basketball at Brescia University in Owensboro and in high school at Mayfield.
Collins is a math teacher at Calloway County Middle School. Collins and her husband, Eli, have two sons, Coe and Nox.
“I have been coaching and working with many of these girls since they were in elementary school,” Collins said. “I am excited for the opportunity to not only continue to watch them grow on the court but lead them in that growth. This is a great group of girls, both on and off the court, with a ton of talent and I am proud to be their head coach. I can’t wait to get in the gym with them, start working out, build our foundation, and prepare for the season.”
