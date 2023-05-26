Kirsten Collins

Mayfield native, Kirsten Collins has been named the new head basketball coach of the Calloway County Lady Lakers program.

 Photo courtesy of CCHS

Calloway County High School has hired Kirsten Collins to be the new head girls’ basketball coach for the 2023-24 season. Collins has served as an assistant for Lady Laker basketball for five seasons. She replaces David Brown, who resigned after one season.

Collins was previously the head girls’ basketball coach at Hickman County for two seasons before coaching in Calloway County. She played college basketball at Brescia University in Owensboro and in high school at Mayfield.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In