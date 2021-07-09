Paducah Tilghman High School will have a new face as the athletics director and assistant principal for the upcoming school year.
Deatrik Kinney, a former physical education teacher and coach will bring a new dynamic to the Blue Tornado athletic department with experience in football, basketball and track.
“I want to ensure everyone is treated fairly and equally,” Kinney said. “I look forward to working with all stakeholders to fulfill the mission of Paducah Tilghman High School athletics.
I was very impressed with the enthusiasm, pride and passion of the many people that I have spoken with.”
Kinney is a proud father of four with three daughters (De’Ayria, De’Triona and Trinity) and one son (Deatrik Jr.).
He received his health and physical education degree from Murray State University and earned master’s degrees from the University of the Cumberlands in education.
“One of my goals is to build a strong culture within our sports, performing arts, school and community,” he said. “I am proud to be named the next athletic director and assistant principal at Paducah Tilghman High School.”
The Hickman County native’s previous experience comes from Todd County Central High School and Fulton County High School.
During his time at Todd Central, he worked as the assistant principal and assistant football coach.
While at Fulton County, Kinney was the physical education teacher for eight years.
“Deatrik Kinney brings reputable administrative experience to our school’s management team,” PTHS principal Allison Stieg said. “He understands and appreciates the level of excellence, tradition and pride represented in Tilghman sports and activities. He’s a great fit, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact I know he will have on our students.”
He was the head football coach for the Fulton County Pilots for four years, assistant boys basketball coach at Fulton County Middle School and assistant boys and girls track coach at Fulton County High School during his time in the Fulton County school system.
