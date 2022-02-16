Current assistant coach Elizabeth King has been named head coach for the Lady Bomber varsity volleyball team. She will be the fifth coach in the program’s history since 2002, following the resignation of 15-year coach Adam Solomon.
King has taught at Ballard County Middle School and served as an assistant in the program for the past three seasons, playing a key role in the team’s All “A” Regional championships in 2020 and 2021, and a First Region Runner-up finish in 2021.
King said her goals for the program include building connections with players that continue beyond their graduation from BMHS, and continuing to create success for players at all levels in the volleyball program.
She is a 2015 graduate of BMHS, where she began her career as a varsity starter while in eighth grade. The 2012 and 2014 squads won the first two All “A” Regional championships in program history, finished as Region 1 Runners-up, and won three District championships.
During her playing career, King became the first-ever Lady Bomber to enter the 1,000-Kill Club. She was a 3-year member of the All-District team and a 2-year member of the All-Region. As a senior, she also was recognized by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association as a member of the First Team All State.
“With the combination of her stellar performance as a player and as part of the coaching staff during the success of the last three seasons, we feel that our program is being placed into very capable hands,” said Ballard Athletic Director R.B. Mays. “She has Bomber blood in her, and we believe she will work well in our community. She’ll be growing fundamental skills in our players, from little league through high school, holding players to high standards of accountability, and continuing our tradition of competitiveness and success.”
