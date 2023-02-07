We often hear of student athletes around the First Region reaching personal milestones such as hitting the 1,000 point or rebound mark, a milestone was reached on Saturday that stands out a little bit more. Carlisle County junior Kiera Whitaker became the all-time leading scorer as a Lady Comet as part of her 13-point performance on Saturday evening.

Whitaker has racked up 1,602 points as a Lady Comet since joining the varsity roster in 2018 as a seventh grader. She now hold the girls scoring record, a record previously held by Miranda McNeal at 1,601 points. McNeal graduated from Carlisle County in 1996.

