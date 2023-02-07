We often hear of student athletes around the First Region reaching personal milestones such as hitting the 1,000 point or rebound mark, a milestone was reached on Saturday that stands out a little bit more. Carlisle County junior Kiera Whitaker became the all-time leading scorer as a Lady Comet as part of her 13-point performance on Saturday evening.
Whitaker has racked up 1,602 points as a Lady Comet since joining the varsity roster in 2018 as a seventh grader. She now hold the girls scoring record, a record previously held by Miranda McNeal at 1,601 points. McNeal graduated from Carlisle County in 1996.
Saturdays milestone came in the form of a free throw against Community Christian Academy, a game the Lady Comets won 64-13. Whitaker admits she wasn’t aware she would break the school record in the game, only that she knew she was close. Her teammates on the other hand, knew exactly when that point would come and celebrated her after the free throw.
“They (my teammates) were happy for me, screaming and pushing me and that really made me happy and pushed me,” Whitaker said.
After sinking her second free throw, officials called timeout and Whitaker was given the game ball which she immediately gave to her mom along with a big hug. With the game being on the road in Paducah, the CCA athletic department made sure to help make the achievement special for Whitaker by announcing the record over the loudspeaker and creating a graphic which was displayed on the scorers table after the game.
“We always knew that she was going to be something special,” Carlisle County head coach Ember Wright said. “We didn’t let her play varsity in the seventh grade until after the middle school season was over, but after that she’s been very important to this team.”
Kiera Whitakers name will hang in the rafters of the Carlisle County High School gym among the many other names that have come before her. She now has the opportunity to add her name to other school achievements as she continues to add points to her stat sheet this year and her senior year next year. The boys’ scoring record sits at 1,929 and with a scoring average of 16.9 points per game and four games left in the Lady Comets regular season that record shouldn’t be hard to beat early next season.
“Now I’m hoping to reach 2,000 points and hopefully get an offer from a school somewhere,” Whitaker said.
Coach Wright believe both of those goals are easily achievable as long as Whitaker continues to put in the effort she has all of these years and stays healthy.
