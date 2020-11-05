The Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its 2020 All-State boys soccer squads for the East and West on Wednesday afternoon, with several First Region stars in the mix.
McCracken County senior Dylan Deweese was named first-team in the West midfield, while fellow teammate and senior Gavin O’Donley was named second-team West keeper.
Marshall County senior Eric Hicks was named to the second-team West defense.
Marshall County senior keeper Ben Burkeen and Murray senior keeper Nathan Rogers were both awarded with the “Good Hands” nod, after each came away with a state-best eight shutouts during the regular season.
The Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association also announced its 2020 All-State girls soccer squads for the East and West on Tuesday afternoon, and it’s also not without west Kentucky talent.
Calloway County’s Elle Carson was named first-team West forward.
Graves County’s Ellie Carter was named second-team West midfielder, while Marshall County’s Whitley Watwood was named second-team West defender.
Murray’s Angela Gierhart, McCracken County’s Hillary Hollowell and McCracken County’s Karsyn Allard were named West honorable mention.
