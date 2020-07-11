The Kentucky high school sports calendar came into a little more focus on Friday morning, when the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and its Board of Control decided to extend current practicing guidelines until Aug. 2, with another KHSAA meeting expected on July 28.
Limitations on large groups and high-impact contact sports were originally expected to sunset into milder restrictions on July 15, but the KHSAA’s holding pattern comes less than 24 hours following Gov. Andy Beshear’s 30-day state mandate requiring individuals to wear masks indoors in public venues, and outdoors in situations where six feet of distance isn’t possible.
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett was resolute, stating “we’re playing this fall; we’re going to be participating in athletics and activities this fall.”
But to what extent? And on time? Those terms are currently uncertain.
“If our state wants high school sports, you’re going to have to do the CDC (Center for Disease Control) recommendations on masking, on distancing, on hand-washing,” Tackett said. “That’s it. You’re making a choice. You are openly saying, regardless of your position — whether it’s political, or otherwise — regardless of your motivation, ‘I don’t want us to get back to normal as fast as we could,’ when you defy it.”
Practices remain voluntary under the ordinance, with Aug. 3 as the hopeful return date to mandatory varsity instruction in preparations for the 2020-21 sports campaign.
And those voluntary practices must still be under the “Segment 3” returning guidelines, which disallow scrimmage-like conditions and limited-to-no equipment use without intense, frequent sanitation. Groups of 50 are still allowed to gather, split into 10 with a coach.
Of the state’s eight fall sports (football, soccer, volleyball, golf, cross country, field hockey, cheer, dance), only golf (which begins July 31) has the go ahead to proceed on its normal schedule — as it’s been deemed a “low touch” activity that’s already seen large success at the junior, amateur and professional levels of competition throughout the summer and across Kentucky’s 16 regions.
For the other seven sports? Those limited practices can continue as nominally as possible. But it’s clear that a normal start time for higher-impact sports — such as football and soccer — don’t seem as likely in the current climate.
Furthermore, Tackett continued to reiterate that while 2019 and 2021 will hopefully look like mirror images as far as sports world is concerned, 2020 will continue to look “very different,” even as Kentuckians continue to effectively battle the coronavirus pandemic.
“The days of playing a freshman, JV, varsity triple-header in any sports are probably done for this year,” Tackett added. “We’re going to have to spread things out. And, for an example, we’ve already talked about our state cross country meet. There’s virtually no way you could run three races in one day. You’re going to have to have one in one day and maybe two the next, with spacing to clean out restrooms.
“There’s just some things we’ll have to do to meet all the guidance.”
Are these targets and dates subject to change? Certainly, and in either direction. Data regarding the coronavirus is being consistently provided to the KHSAA from the Department of Public Health, the Department of Education, Beshear’s personal office and the national Center for Disease Control (and Prevention).
By July 28, there is strong belief there will be a clearer picture for appropriate start times with the remainder of fall sports.
Other items addressed at the meeting included:
- From Lexington Herald Leader’s Jared Peck: “Tackett reported the KHSAA got about $55,000 in ticket donations from people who did not request refunds for the boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments. In addition, Rupp Arena made about $75,000 in concessions on its fees for what it would have charged for hosting those tournaments. That money, in addition to the KHSAA receiving federal Paycheck Protection Program funds, have eased some of the KHSAA’s financial concerns for day-to-day operations.
- From Louisville Courier-Journal’s Jason Frakes: “The KHSAA notes there already are rules that prohibit boys basketball practices from July 10-31. That won’t change.”
- From Maysville Independent’s Evan Dennison: “For football: Sidelines usually consisted of players and coaches standing from the 25-yard-line to the other 25-yard-line. That will be extended from the 10-yard-line to the other 10-yard-line.”
- From Peck: “The KHSAA waived its usual requirements to determine athlete eligibility due to the COVID situation. Districts will be allowed to use their own criteria for athlete eligibility for the 2020-21 season because some students might have fallen behind their normal progress due to COVID, but could still get on track to graduate.”
- From Ashland Daily Independent’s Zack Klemme: “The KHSAA passes motion that there will be no penalty for schools that must cancel competitions for COVID-19-related reasons.”
