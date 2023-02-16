On Wednesday, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association held its Sweet 16 bracket drawings, setting the upcoming stage for the boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments at Rupp Arena in Lexington next month.

The Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 tips off Wednesday, March 8, and the UK Healthcare Boys’ Sweet 16 starts the following week, March 16. Both tournaments will have their respective semifinal, and final contests, all held on the Saturdays of their tournament weeks.

