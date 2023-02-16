On Wednesday, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association held its Sweet 16 bracket drawings, setting the upcoming stage for the boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments at Rupp Arena in Lexington next month.
The Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 tips off Wednesday, March 8, and the UK Healthcare Boys’ Sweet 16 starts the following week, March 16. Both tournaments will have their respective semifinal, and final contests, all held on the Saturdays of their tournament weeks.
Although the postseason has yet to kick off in the First Region, the McCracken County Lady Mustangs and Murray High Tigers represented their respective region in Lexington last season.
The Lady Mustangs fell in the first round of the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet Sixteen Basketball Tournament against Southwestern last season with a 67-56 finish.
The Murray Tigers, who have had a recent surge in the region with the return of Grant Whitaker, fell in the second round of the 2022 UK Healthcare Boys’ Sweet 16 against Warren Central, 54-48. Currently, in media poll rankings, Warren Central ranks at No. 1 across the Commonwealth.
The winner of the First Region for both the boys and girls will face the champion of the Fifth Region.
Per KHSAA RPI, the top four girls’ teams in the First Region are McCracken County (27-2), Graves County (22-6), Mayfield (15-9), and Carlisle County (17-9).
For the boys’ side in KHSAA RPI, the top four teams are McCracken County (24-5), Mayfield (22-5), Paducah Tilghman (19-9), and Calloway County (21-9).
GIRLS’ SWEET 16
First-round games are listed in order with start times to be announced.
3rd Region vs. 4th Region
7th Region vs. 15th Region
10th Region vs. 12th Region
11th Region vs. 13th Region
14th Region vs. 16th Region
1st Region vs. 5th Region
6th Region vs. 9th Region
2nd Region vs. 8th Region
3rd/4th Region vs. 7th/15th Region, 11 a.m.
12th/10th Region vs. 11th/13th Region, 1:30 p.m.
14th/16th Region vs. 1st/5th Region, 6 p.m.
6th/9th Region vs. 2nd/8th Region, 8:30 p.m.
Semifinals at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
BOYS’ SWEET 16
First-round games are listed in order with start times to be announced.
1st Region vs. 5th Region
6th Region vs. 8th Region
4th Region vs. 12th Region
3rd Region vs 16th Region
11th Region vs. 15th Region
7th Region vs. 14th Region
2nd Region vs. 9th Region
10th Region vs. 13th Region
1st/5th Region vs. 6th/9th Region, 11 a.m.
4th/12th Region vs. 3rd/16th Region, 1:30 p.m.
11th/15th Region vs. 7th/14th Region, 6 p.m.
2nd/9th Region vs. 10th/13th Region, 8:30 p.m.
Semifinals at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
