The Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced on Wednesday that 16 student-athletes across the Commonwealth of Kentucky have been named members of the 2023-2024 KHSAA Student Advisory Group. Each student-athlete will represent the KHSAA at the NFHS National Student Leadership Summit in Indianapolis July 29-31.
This group will also assist in the planning and execution of the KHSAA HYPE Student Leadership Conferences scheduled for September 7-8 at the Central Bank Center in Lexington.
St. Mary's Bradyn Barnett and Marshall County's Catherine Shelton will represent the First Region.
2023-2024 Members are Tedi Henderson (Atheron), Tyson Hergott (Beechwood), Ryan Clines (Bishop Brossart), Thomas Rudd (Bracken County), Leo Tobbe (DuPont Manual), Carter Moberly (Elizabethtown), Sawyer Thompson (Pineville), Jacob Eads (Scott County), Danic Gorlewski (Beechwood), Lydia Van Metre (Henry Clay), Catherine Shelton (Marshall County), Nadine Johnson (Pineville), Kaitlyn Slone (Rowan County), Madeline Spencer (Scott), Bradyn Barnett (St. Mary), and Reagan Anderson (Pendleton County).
