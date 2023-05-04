The Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced on Wednesday that 16 student-athletes across the Commonwealth of Kentucky have been named members of the 2023-2024 KHSAA Student Advisory Group. Each student-athlete will represent the KHSAA at the NFHS National Student Leadership Summit in Indianapolis July 29-31.

This group will also assist in the planning and execution of the KHSAA HYPE Student Leadership Conferences scheduled for September 7-8 at the Central Bank Center in Lexington.

