Multiple state champions will be determined this week in Winchester as George Rogers Clark High School hosts the 2020-21 KHSAA Competitive Cheer (May 13-14) and 2020-21 KHSAA Dance Championships (May 16). Both events will be streamed live at khsaa.tv for subscribers to the NFHS Network, with a limited number of tickets available for purchase at khsaatickets.org.
The ninth annual KHSAA State Competitive Cheer Championships begin Thursday with the Game Day division. The first session is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. CDT, followed by the second session at noon. Graves County will perform in the second session beginning at 12:56 p.m. The competition continues Friday with the Coed and All-Girls’ Small divisions in the first session of the day at 8:30 a.m. The second session will feature the All-Girls’ Large and All-Girls’ Super divisions and is set to begin at 11:40 a.m. The final session of the day will include the All-Girls’ Medium division and is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. The McCracken County coed team will perform on Friday at 9:24 a.m., and the Graves County coed team will perform shortly thereafter at 9:36 a.m.
The fourth annual KHSAA State Dance Championships are slated for Sunday with the Pom and Hip Hop divisions starting things off in the first session of the day at noon. The Pom and Hip Hop competition will continue in the second session, which is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m., followed by the Jazz and Game Day divisions in the final session at 4:30 p.m.
The McCracken County dance team will perform its Jazz routine at 4:35 p.m. and its Game Day routine at 5:40 p.m. Both championships will be webcast live at KHSAA.tv for subscribers to the NFHS Network. Subscription plans for the NFHS Network are available for $10.99 a month. A monthly subscription entitles users to every broadcast by the KHSAA and the more than 45 participating state associations.
Due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions, a limited number of tickets are available and can be purchased only online in advance of the event at khsaatickets.org. As a reminder to those in attendance, all individuals entering a venue before, during and after a contest shall wear a mask/face covering. Only the exercising athletes are exempt from wearing a mask/face covering at all times. Social distancing of at least 6 feet shall be maintained at all times, where feasible.
Results for each event will be posted at KHSAA.org upon the conclusion of each division.
