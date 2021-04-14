The 2021 KHSAA State Archery Championships will be conducted next week across four sites in response to COVID-19 guidelines and capacity restrictions.
This will allow the KHSAA to have the full number of state qualifiers participate in the event while also providing an opportunity for spectators to attend the competitions.
“Our office has been constantly involved over the last several months with our attempt to conduct some form of culminating event for archery given the variety of restrictions in place for venues,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett.
“While our desire for a single site has remained a priority, our main objective has been to conduct an event with the allowance for the same number of competitors as past years. Unfortunately, the combination of the pandemic, venue restrictions by the commonwealth and the number of qualifying competitors has made this objective unattainable.”
The finalized host sites and region assignments for this year’s event are:
Warren East (Ephram White Gym) on April 22 for Region 1 and 2; Anderson County on April 23 for Region 3, 5 and 9; Ryle on April 23-24 for Region 4, 6 and 7; and Lexington Christian on April 23-24 for Region 8, 10 and 11.
Several archers from the Purchase region will be competing.
State qualifiers on the boys’ side are Graves County’s Jaycee Goode, Liam Guess, Keaton Mohler, Tyler Richards, Jacob Kell, Hunter Ellegood, Nathan Flatt, Luke Grantham, Isaac Shelton, Lane Warren, Ethan Weatherford and William Sanderson; Hickman County’s James Clark; and Marshall County’s Christian Jones.
State qualifiers on the girls’ side are Calloway County’s Isabelle Curry, Haley Dawson, Rebecca Grosz, Breanne Hayes, Abbigal Tabers, Sara Archey, Averie Crick, Faith Conway, Ava Lewis, Kaylee Stone, Abbey Tabers and Bella Thomas; Hickman County’s Cora Clark; and Trigg County’s Kinley Humphries, Kerra Johnson, Khloe Ladd, Mykaila Rogers, Cecillia Smith, McKenna Green, Briana Hall-Johnstone, Rivver Knott, Devin Mackey, Kylie McCormick, Jeri Beth Oliver and Audrey Smith.
Flight times will be assigned by the host site administrator, with the schools closest to the host receiving the earliest flight times to allow the teams farthest from the site more travel time.
This mirrors the way the KHSAA state tournament is traditionally scheduled and allows for prioritization of travel logistics.
A limited number of tickets for each site will be sold online through GoFAN, the KHSAA digital ticketing platform, with final details to follow once capacity numbers are determined for each host site based on regional qualifiers.
Results and awards for the quad-site state competition, similar to the tri-site state swimming competition, will be aggregated from the four sites with awards shipped to the appropriate schools.
