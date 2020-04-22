KHSAA squashes spring schedule amid COVID-19 concerns

It was dreaded news.
But on Tuesday afternoon, the inevitable occurred, when the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control approved the “recommendation and announcement by unanimous vote that the 2020 state basketball tournaments will not be resumed, while also approving the cancellation of all regular-season practices and contests — as well as all postseason tournament championship events — for all spring sports and sport-activities for the 2019-20 school year.”
The news follows Monday’s measures stemming from the offices of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, in which he and his staff strongly advised and illustrated the closure of all K-12 schools to in-person instruction, and further demonstrated that large school-related gatherings — such as promenade and baccalaureate — also be canceled through the month of May (and perhaps beyond), as testing and treatment continues for the coronavirus.
And while spring sports got to a brief start, this means the entire termination of archery, bass fishing, e-sports, baseball, softball, tennis, and track and field seasons.
“We have until this point purposely taken a measured approach to the resumption of our basketball events and consideration of the ending of the spring seasons for sports and sport-activities,” wrote KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett, in a lengthy statement. “We have accepted continual guidance from a variety of sources, and have steadfastly held on to hope that the great student-athletes who represent their schools through a variety of teams would have an opportunity to compete this season.
“This is, without question, the most challenging period I have seen or faced in 36 years in this office. This impacts so many people, but in the end, is in the best interest of public health. We have been especially concerned with the graduating class of 2020, those seniors who put so much into their athletic participation opportunities, hoping for one last time to shine before the home crowds or at postseason events. We know for the vast majority of them, their future plans are already laid out, with college and career final preparation as their next chapter.
“We are also keenly aware that per almost all metrics, 94% of the students who participate in high school sports and sport-activities are involved in their last organized competition ... as the lion’s share of participants will not play beyond this level.
“... However, the health and safety of all individuals, participants, coaches and spectators, is much more important than the various interscholastic activities.”
Basketball boxed
Kentucky, through the KHSAA, has declared a boys basketball state champion every season since 1918, and a girls state basketball champion from 1920-1932 and 1975-2019.
That changed on Tuesday, leaving First Region’s representatives in the McCracken County Mustangs and the Marshall County Lady Marshals without closure.
“When they canceled school, we were kind of concerned and thinking we probably weren’t going to get to play,” Mustangs coach Burlin Brower noted. “We were still kind of crossing our fingers, and hoping that we might possibly be able to get that opportunity. If college kids had to go to college ... I think most college coaches would be completely understanding if their kids were going to play for a state championship, they would want them to go play ... but we kept our fingers crossed, hoping that maybe they would let us do something. Maybe as late as June. We would be fine with that. Even into July. I would be happy to do anything.”
For once, the Mustangs (30-5) felt like favorites in the state tournament field. They’d already picked up a regular-season win against scheduled first-round opponent George Rogers Clark (77-75 on Dec. 28), and behind senior Murray State signee Jackson Sivills (21.4 ppg), point guard Noah Dumas (13.5 ppg), Ian McCune, Ramon Heard, Ian Hart and others ... a deep run seemed plausible, if not probable.
The Lady Marshals (24-9) were in a similar boat, having won 17 of the last 20 games before being pulled off the court at Rupp Arena on March 12, just 20 minutes prior to a KHSAA Sweet 16 first-round matchup against Henderson County.
In that 20-game stretch, interim coach Aaron Beth and Marshall County had topped the Second Region Colonels 58-53 on Jan. 3, and behind a vaunted junior class (Halle Langhi, Cayson Conner, Presley Jezik, Layne Pea), could’ve perhaps come away with one win — if not more.
Like everyone else in the commonwealth, they’ll never know.
“There is no doubt that people will second-guess this recommendation and decision, as well as all others made during this pandemic and its fallout,” Tackett also wrote on Tuesday. “I would encourage anyone who objects or has drawn their own conclusions to carefully review a couple of well-written articles about incidents that happened at the start of this situation not in our state, but just north of us.
“I realize there seems to be some thinking in limited circles about specific groups being the only ones impacted or other rationalization for us resuming early (too early). These articles carefully break down an event similar to what we would see in our schools. I doubt that the objectors regarding the cancellation of sports will finish reading without a somewhat revised opinion.”
