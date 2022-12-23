This week, KHSAA released the current RPI rankings for high school basketball. RPI is a way to measure a team’s strength relative to other groups, based mainly on the strength of their schedules. In addition, the RPI formula is used by both the NCAA and NAIA, along with many high school associations and other organizations.
Along with RPI, many local First Region basketball teams are ranked within the Top 50, according to KHSAA. The following stats and rankings highlight local athletes’ performances as the 2022-23 basketball season heads into the second half and inching closer to the postseason.
BOYS
RPI based on KHSAA as of December 22, 2022
5 — McCracken County — 9-0; 20 — Marshall County — 9-2; 31 — Paducah Tilghman — 7-2; 55 — Ballard Memorial — 8-2; 58 — Fulton County — 7-2; 70 — Calloway County — 8-3; 81 — Mayfield — 5-2; 86 — Carlisle County — 6-3; 118 — Murray — 5-5; 122 — Community Christian Academy — 7-5; 140 — Graves County — 4-6; 166 — St. Mary — 4-6; 226 — Hickman County — 2-8; 232 — Christian Fellowship — 2-6; 253 — Fulton City — 0-7
Top 50 Scoring Leaders (ranked by points per game)
5 — Prince Kahnplaye — Community Christian Academy — 333 points — 30.3 per game
Top 50 Field Goal Leaders
20 — Brett Haas — St. Mary — 30 field goals made — 47 field goal attempts; 30 — Mian Shaw — Paducah Tilghman — 43 field goals made — 68 field goal attempts; 32 — Isaiah Pettit — Hickman County — 37 field goals made — 60 field goal attempts; 47 — Logan Parker — Marshall County — 23 field goals made — 38 field goal attempts
Top 50 Free Throw Leaders
24 — Jace Birney — Ballard Memorial — 42 free throws made — 50 free throw attempts
Top 50 3-Point Field Goal Leaders
24 — Jamison Smith — Community Christian Academy — 35 3-point field goals made — 89 3-point field goals attempted
Top 50 Rebound Leaders
1 — Andrew Dunning — Christian Fellowship — 113 rebounds — 14.1 per game; 4 — Omarion Pierce — Fulton County — 106 rebounds — 13.2 per game; 11 — Zavion Carman — Murray — 120 rebounds — 12.0 per game; 19 — Prince Kahnplaye — Community Christian Academy — 118 rebounds — 10.7 per game; 44 — Eli Prince — Hickman County — 72 rebounds — 9.0 per game
Top 50 Team Scoring Leaders
35 — Ballard Memorial — 711 points — 71.1 points per game; 50 — Community Christian Academy — 830 points — 69.2 points per game
Top 50 Team Defense Leaders
8 — McCracken County — 428 points allowed — 47.6 allowed per game; 14 — Marshall County — 493 points allowed — 49.3 allowed per game; 29 — St. Mary — 514 points allowed — 51.4 allowed per game
Top 50 Team Margin Leaders
9 — McCracken County — 592 scored — 428 allowed — 164 margin points — 18.2 per game; 27 — Marshall County — 631 scored — 493 allowed — 138 margin points — 13.8 per game; 31 — Ballard Memorial — 711 scored — 581 allowed — 130 margin points — 13.0 per game
Top 50 Team Field Goal Leaders
15 — Community Christian Academy — 287 field goals made — 555 field goals attempted; 17 — Paducah Tilghman — 211 field goals made — 411 field goals attempted
Top 50 Team Free Throw Leaders
20 — McCracken County — 102 free throws made — 138 free throws attempted — 73.9%; 33 — Marshall County — 120 free throws made — 168 free throws attempted — 71.4%; 40 — Graves County — 88 free throws made — 124 free throws attempted — 71.0%
Top 50 3-Point Field Goal Leaders
36 — Marshall County — 51 3-point field goals made — 137 3-point field goal attempts — 37.2%; 43 — Community Christian Academy — 68 3-point field goals made — 185 3-point field goal attempts — 36.8%
Top 50 Team Rebound Leaders
16 — Ballard Memorial — 356 rebounds — 35.6 per game; 38 — Christian Fellowship — 261 rebounds — 32.6 per game
Teams not having filed required stat reports/no more than two missing stat reports: Calloway County, Fulton City, and Mayfield.
GIRLSRPI based on KHSAA as of December 22, 2022
7 — McCracken County — 12-1; 20 — Graves County — 8-2; 39 — Paducah Tilghman — 5-1; 65 — Mayfield — 4-2; 74 — Christian Fellowship — 8-3; 81 — Marshall County — 6-5; 119 — Carlisle County — 6-4; 123 — Ballard Memorial — 8-5; 167 — Murray — 3-4; 180 — Hickman County — 3-6; 186 — Fulton County — 2-4; 214 — St. Mary — 3-8; 223 — Calloway County — 1-6; 265 — Community Christian Academy — 1-10
Top 50 Scoring Leaders (ranked by points per game)
15 — Gracie Howard — Christian Fellowship — 238 points — 21.6 per game; 30 — Kiera Whitaker — Carlisle County — 164 points — 18.2 per game; 43 — Destiny Thomas — McCracken County — 187 points — 17.0 per game
Top 50 Field Goal Leaders
5 — Claire Johnson — McCracken County — 67 field goals made — 99 field goal attempts; 7 — Destiny Thomas — McCracken County — 67 field goals made — 110 field goal attempts; 27 — Lillian Burnett — Christian Fellowship — 73 field goals made — 136 field goal attempts; 48 — Caroline Sivills — McCracken County — 37 field goals made — 71 field goal attempts
Top 50 Free Throw Leaders
2 — Hannah Glisson — Graves County — 37 free throws made — 41 free throw attempts; 6 — Destiny Thomas — McCracken County — 47 free throws made — 56 free throw attempts; 42 — Gracie Howard — Christian Fellowship — 52 free throws made — 70 free throw attempts; 45 — Claire Johnson — McCracken County — 31 free throws made — 42 free throw attempts
Top 50 3-Point Field Goal Leaders
37 — Morgan Alexander — Graves County — 17 3-point field goals made — 53 3-point field goals attempted
Top 50 Rebound Leaders
8 — Lillian Burnett — Christian Fellowship — 127 rebounds — 11.5 per game; 15 — Macee Hogancamp — Carlisle County — 96 rebounds — 10.7 per game
Top 50 Team Scoring Leaders
6 — McCracken County — 799 points — 66.6 points per game; 39 — Christian Fellowship — 638 points — 58.0 points per game
Top 50 Team Defense Leaders
27 — Graves County — 365 points allowed — 40.6 per game; 30 — McCracken County — 489 points allowed — 40.8 per game; 36 — Carlisle County — 415 points allowed — 41.5 per game; 47 — Christian Fellowship — 476 points allowed — 43.3 per game
Top 50 Team Margin Leaders
3 — McCracken County — 799 points scored — 489 points allowed — 310 margin points — 25.8 per game; 28 — Graves County — 502 points scored — 365 points allowed — 137 margin points — 15.2 per game; 31 — Christian Fellowship — 638 points scored — 476 points allowed — 162 margin points — 14.7 per game
Top 50 Team Field Goal Leaders
1 — McCracken County — 274 field goals made — 538 field goal attempts — 50.9%; 14 — Christian Fellowship — 251 field goals made — 570 field goal attempts — 44.0%
Top 50 Team Free Throw Leaders
12 — McCracken County — 121 free throws made — 173 free throw attempts — 69.9%; 29 — Graves County — 88 free throws made — 132 free throws attempts — 66.7%
Top 50 Team 3-Point Field Goal Leaders
25 — McCracken County — 51 3-point field goals made — 152 3-point field goal attempts
Top Team Rebound Leaders
12 — Christian Fellowship — 401 rebounds — 36.5 per game
Teams not having filed required stat reports/no more than two missing stat reports: Ballard Memorial, Calloway County, Community Christian Academy, Fulton City, and Fulton County.
