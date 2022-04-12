Early season stat leaders have been released by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) for baseball and softball teams. Included in those leaders are current rankings based on region, as well as individual and team stats across the state in a variety of categories.
Of course there is still plenty of baseball and softball to be played before the season comes to a close, but local First Region athletes and teams are already ranking among the top in the state.
LeAndra Randle a junior pitcher and third baseman at Fulton City, leads the state in batting average with a .909 with 11 at-bats and 10 hits through five games played. St. Mary’s Trinity Higgins isn’t far behind, in fifth place with a .800 average with 10 at-bats and eight hits through four games.
Hickman County’s Lily Critser is ninth in the state in hits, with 25 hits, in 42 at-bats in the 15 games that the Lady Falcons have played. Rhea-Lee Joiner, from McCracken County sits eighth in doubles with eight through 11 games played. Carlisle County’s Rhianna Thomason is second in the state in innings pitched with 132 innings in just 10 games.
The First Region holds the top two spots in the state in Team Batting Average with Fulton City in first place with a team average of .563 and McCracken County in second place with a .493. The Lady Mustangs are also in eighth place as a team in Team Runs Scored with 131 runs scored through 11 games. They also hold the top spot in the Home Run Leaders with 23 total home runs on the season.
On the baseball side of things, there are plenty of athletes who hold top ranks as well.
Jack Bennett from McCracken County sits in the top spot in Earned Run Average with a 0.00 ERA with 21.2 innings pitched, allowing just two runs. Evan Oakley of Marshall County holds the fourth spot in Strikeouts, with 50 strikeouts in 32 innings pitched. Oakley also holds the second spot in innings pitched with those 32 innings. Murray’s Nickolas Holcomb is close behind in the innings pitched category in fifth place and 26.2 innings.
The Mustangs currently hold the sixth spot as a team in Triples hit with eight triples on the season and sit in sixth in Team Earned Run Averages with an ERA of 1.41 through 12 games. Marshall County sits in second place as a team in team Strikeouts with 150 strikes as a team in 15 games.
On the team level in the First Region, both McCracken County baseball and softball teams sit in first place. The Lady Mustangs hold a perfect 11-0-0 record so far this season while taking down two region opponents so far. The baseball team also sits on top in the region with an 11-1-0 record and has also taken down two region opponents.
