The KHSAA released ticketing information Monday for the upcoming First Region Tournament for boys and girls high school basketball.
Tickets for each game in the regional tournament will be made available to the public the morning of each game.
All tickets can be purchased through Murray High School’s GoFan Page. All tickets will be $7 plus an additional $1 for GoFan service charge.
All games will be played at Murray State’s CFSB Center. Each night, gates will open 45 minutes before game time.
All seating will be designated by the schools that are participating.
After each game, the arena will be cleared for sanitization.
A ticket must be purchased for each game.
Masks and social distancing are required for the entirety of the tournament.
For more information, contact an athletic director from a local school.
FIRST REGION Tournament Schedule
Saturday, March 20 — Girls First Round Games: 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
Monday, March 22 — Boys First Round Games: 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
Tuesday, March 23 — Boys First Round Games: 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
Thursday, March 25 — Girls Semifinal Games: 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
Friday, March 26 — Boys Semifinal Games: 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 27 — Girls and Boys Championship Games: 3 p.m., 6 p.m.
