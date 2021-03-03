Dates and sites for the 2021 KHSAA State Wrestling Championships have been determined.
Postseason instructions and details will be released in a few days with many more details. These events will be managed through the KHSAA including ticket sales and assignment of officials.
All events will be held within the most restrictive of state and local COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, including an absolute requirement of universal masking of all, except for the competitors in action at the time, and social distancing to the fullest extent possible.
The State First Round will be conducted as a full-wrestleback (consolation to third place) format in each weight class, seeded by TrackWrestling/FloSports data and criteria following regions. The top two from each weight class bracket at each First Round site will then advance to the final state round. Below are the host sites for each round taking place at four sites on March 20:
- State First Round Site 1 (8 qualifiers in each weight class from Regions 1 and 2) — Apollo High School, Owensboro.
- State First Round Site 2 (8 Qualifiers in each weight class from Regions 3 and 4) — Waggener High School, Louisville.
- State First Round Site 3 (8 Qualifiers in each weight class from Regions 5 and 6) — Ryle High School, Union.
- State First Round Site 4 (8 Qualifiers in each weight class from Regions 7 and 8) — Martin County High School, Inez.
Each school will carry its team points acquired during the State First Round forward to factor into the team standings. The championship medalist final round will be held at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester on March 27.
Coaches are reminded that all season results need to be entered in the Trackwrestling website before Regional draws. In addition to being required by rule, this information is vital to the seeding of the State First and Final rounds.
