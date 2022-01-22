The KHSAA Board of Control conducted its fourth regularly scheduled meeting of the 2021-22 academic year on Wednesday at the KHSAA Office, approving changes to the golf playoff format, effective fall 2022. The changes will increase the number of golfers advancing beyond the Regional tournament, and create a State First Round of play to expand postseason opportunities.
After Regional play, an additional round of golf, deemed the State First Round, will be conducted across three locations. Each State First Round will include four defined Regions with each Region advancing advance 20 golfers to the State First Round for a total of 80 golfers at each site.
In contrast to the previous format that advanced the winning team and seven at-large qualifiers, the newly adopted format will advance the top two teams and the top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams.
Thirty golfers from each State First Round site will advance to the State Final Round Tournament for a total of 90 participants: the top three teams from each semi-state plus 15 individuals from non-advancing teams.
With the change, up to 96 additional golfers will advance from Region to State First Round, promoting potential growth of the sport in all areas of the state. With an increased number of participants advancing, Regions with traditionally successful teams and individuals are not eliminated in favor of participants from other areas.
With the addition of three additional courses, strong relationships have the potential to develop with host sites, assisting with the continued growth of the sport. Both the State First Round and the State Tournament have the flexibility to start later in the day in the event of inclement weather, allowing for completion of play, which has been a major challenge with the current format.
The State Final Round will have all 90 golfers compete for both days of the event without the necessity of a cut and allow play to be conducted in one flight, as players are accustomed to doing most of the year.
“When the golf format was revised before the 2019 tournament, we had received significant input from our schools to continue to look at options so that the Region runner-up teams could come back to competition and yet expand the field to help grow the game,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. “With three years’ worth of data and tremendous success in our 2019 realignment of teams in balancing participation, we have the data now to support this expansion. More kids participating continues to be our goal as we work to give more opportunities for the students.”
The board also considered survey results from the membership about the potential implementation of a statewide shot clock. NFHS rules changes for this season permitted states to adopt the shot clock on a state-by-state basis beginning with the 2022-23 season. The KHSAA found that membership does not favor the adoption by any form of plurality or majority. The survey was conducted using the Board of Control election system in order to restrict each school to one vote and not to collect individual school responses.
