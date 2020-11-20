The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has issued some clarity in regards to practice sessions for winter sports during the 2020-21 season.
In congruence with both the KHSAA’s plans to usher in competition on Jan. 4, 2021, as well as Gov. Andy Beshear’s guidance issued earlier this week: “official practice for all indoor interscholastic winter sports shall cease on Friday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m., and is planned to resume on Monday, Dec. 14.”
“This cessation will apply to all indoor interscholastic sports at all school levels, including, but not limited to, basketball, bowling, competitive cheer, dance, indoor track and field, swimming and wrestling.”
A resumption of practice on Dec. 14 puts athletes in line for a three-week ramp-up period, before the beginning of competition at the turn of the year.
“Our Board has remained steadfast in their support for the spring sports and sport-activities in 2021 and continues to attempt during these challenging times to ensure these athletes, coaches and schools have a full and complete season with an appropriate culminating event,” notes KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. “We should never forget the sacrifices made by all involved during the spring of 2020 and that has remained at the forefront of Board discussions. The currently approved action would shorten the winter seasons but the Board and staff continue to recognize that during these pandemic times, there will be nearly constant changes in the operations around education and school-based sport.”
This does not affect the 2020 high school football calendar, which already has protocols in place.
