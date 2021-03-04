The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will induct its Class of 2020 into the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame presented by Roberts Insurance on July 24 at the Embassy Suites Lexington.
The banquet, originally scheduled for May 2020, was postponed last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ticket information for the banquet will be released at a later date.
The 12-member Class of 2020 will be the 33rd inducted into the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame and consists of former high school coaches, athletes, officials, administrators and contributors. It will bring the total number of honorees in the Hall of Fame to 491.
The 2020 inductees are:
- Charlie Adkins (Coach, Paintsville)
- Greg Buckner (Athlete, University Heights)
- Donnis Butcher (Athlete, Meade Memorial)
- Joey Couch (Athlete, Paintsville)
- Gary Dearborn (Contributor, Harrison County and Pendleton County)
- Sam Harp (Coach, Danville)
- Robert Joe “Bob” Lynch (Athlete, Ashland Blazer)
- Sharae Mansfield (Athlete, DuPont Manual)
- Bart Rison (Coach and Official, Montgomery County)
- Chrissy Roberts (Athlete, Eminence)
- Bob Stacey (Coach and Official, Boyd County)
- Adriane Diamond Travis (Athlet
- e, Marshall County)
Adriane Diamond Travis is the lone inductee from the First Region. A seven-time individual 3A track and field state champion at Marshall County High School, she captured four straight state titles in the 400 meters to go along with three state championships in the 200 meters. Diamond Travis claimed the state title in both the 200 and 400 meters at the 1980 and 1981 3A State Meet. She picked up her third straight state title in the 400 meters as a junior in 1982 but was bested in the 200 meters. She closed out her prep career by taking both titles at the 1983 3A State Meet and won the 400 meters in a state-record time of 55.50 seconds — a mark that stood until 2013.
She went on to compete at Indiana University, where she was a three-time All-American and totaled 17 Big Ten individual and relay championships in both indoor and outdoor track. During the 1985-86 season, Diamond Travis was a part of Indiana’s indoor national championship relay team in the 4×440. In January 1987, she posted a time of 1:10.18 in the 500 meters, which was the fastest time in the world at that point by a female. Following her senior season, Diamond Travis participated in the 1988 Olympic Trials. She was inducted into the KTCCA Hall of Fame in 2012 and is also a member of the Marshall County High School Hall of Fame.
