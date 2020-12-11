Thursday morning’s special-called session of the KHSAA Board of Controls didn’t bring the doom and gloom many feared or expected.
Instead, its constituents offered a strong parlance, and then voted 12-5 in favor of keeping a Monday start date for winter practices to resume, and a Jan. 4 marker for opening night of high school basketball across the commonwealth.
The decision comes on the same day as state health officials, alongside Gov. Andy Beshear, announced a single-day record 4,324 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new related deaths — though a continued decrease in positivity rate (9.13% as of Thursday), aligned with Sunday’s expiration of executive orders restricting in-person activities in multiple categories, bring perspective.
As does the potential of a vaccine and its distribution.
But in Thursday’s difficult debate, came cogent and careful questions. Should districts resume in-person activities before students are back in the classroom? Should winter sports, if played, have any overlap with the anticipation of a bright-and-vibrant spring sports scene? Should the KHSAA Sweet 16 — long held at Rupp Arena and in the craziness of March Madness — actually be played at a different time, despite the vehement cling to tradition? Should fans be at sporting events, in general, in the near future with family holidays naturally (and unfortunately) causing a spread in the virus?
Marshall County superintendent Trent Lovett, who serves the board as a representative of the First and Second regions, twice held court late in the two-hour agenda, bringing strong compromise to a line the KHSAA is trying ever-so-delicately to maintain:
The safety of students and families, and the well-being of a governing body.
“Kids are going to play with or without us, and I’ve said this before ... but I trust our coaches of taking care of that better than I do at the church gym or the local YMCA or whatever,” Lovett said. “I think they’re going to be safer with us, because I think our coaches are going to do a great job of taking care of them.
“I also know that if we move the state basketball tournament to the end of April and the first part of May, you’re going to devastate some spring sports — whatever sport that might be. I love spring sports. I’m a spring sports guy. Kids are going to have to make choices on whether they finish out the basketball season, or do they start softball, baseball, track or tennis. And I don’t think that’s fair.
“I do agree that there could be some overlap, but I agree with Option 2 myself.”
Option 2, to have state basketball tournaments between March 29 and April 8 in Lexington, passed 14-3.
A window of April 24 and May 9 for state basketball tournaments — recommended by KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett — nearly passed, before falling on the floor 9-8.
Tackett’s logic was simple and based on foresight: a full and robust basketball season, coupled with an expanded allotment of fans at the Sweet 16, could provide the best athletic experience, and the most money, to the KHSAA. In 2018-19, the Sweet 16 generated revenue north of $900,000, a sorely missed amount this past spring when the coveted tournament was canceled mid throes.
Tackett said the expected revenue from the 2019-20 tournaments was nearly $1.1 million.
There’s also a sincere belief that COVID-19 could be less of a threat later in the spring, as treatment continues to improve, “gathering” holidays aren’t as prevalent, and vaccinations are expected to begin worldwide.
“We need to have it as late as we possibly can for the best opportunity for success, given the facts we know now,” Tackett said.
Lovett, noting current concerns surrounding the coronavirus and nearly 120 Kentucky counties navigating a “red” status, added the possibility of further restricting fans in the stands could be an option — especially at the start of January coming off of Christmas and New Year’s festivities.
“If we do start playing games on Jan. 4, could we even limit the crowd even less?” he asked. “If that’s an option? If we’re trying to get kids to play, and we’re not worrying about the crowd, is that something we can look at maybe even (considering)? If our goal is to get kids to play and stop the spread of this virus, don’t have crowds. Or have very, very limited crowds — even moreso than the 15% or whatever. I just think that’s something we need to consider. Back before, when we were talking about the start of sports, everybody said: ‘We’ll do whatever, just let them play.’ I got 250 emails: ‘Let them play.’ We asked them to do two things, and that was to wear a mask and socially distance. And it’s been a fight the whole football season. It’s been a fight during the whole fall sports season.
“So if you really want them to play, are you willing to stay at home and let your kids go play? I mean, that’s something I think we’re going to have to consider if we’re going to start.”
Tackett followed, stating the KHSAA can maintain a “much more restricted attendance policy” in the first segment of winter sports.
“The concerns about students being with students supervised in a building can extend to after the game, even if you’re playing sports. It’s when the community gets involved, that you’ve got to restrict. You’re hearing what they’re saying. It’s really about the community event.
“... I would find it hard ... to try to implement any directive that restricts a parent from seeing their kid. But, it’s the general community that you can restrict. And I’ve seen that very creatively done by our member schools.”
As it stands, First Region superintendents and athletic directors have released a joint statement, in which programs have agreed to a flat 15% occupancy (fans, officials, teams, tertiary staff, custodians, and not particularly in this order) for all venues during the 2020-21 winter sports season.
Whether that changes — up or down — remains to be seen. Winter calendars for other KHSAA sports will be discussed at a later date.
