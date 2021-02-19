The Kentucky High School Athletic Association gave more details on what to expect for the upcoming basketball postseason after a Zoom meeting Thursday.
The Board of Control discussed how fans would be allowed into Rupp Arena but would be limited to 15 separate contests for this season only.
For ticket holders, Rupp Arena will have electronic only tickets so that those who have tickets can give them out as they choose.
The board was still in discussion on how they would allow the schools to use their bands as well as their cheer teams. KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said that it may be that bands would be put in the higher sections of the arena to promote social distancing.
The hope from the board was that as they drew closer to the time for the state tournament that the COVID-19 restrictions would be more relaxed and that more people would be able to attend the tournament.
Social distancing would be required for the tournament, as well as masks being on at all times.
According to Tackett, starting next week he will start the process to work with the Rupp box office to prioritize the number of seats for ticket holders.
Before the meeting, a survey was sent out by the KHSAA and it showed that nearly 60% of the boys ticket holders still wanted to order tickets despite COVID-19.
However, that number was much less than the number from last year.
As for the girls, another survey showed that nearly 50% of ticket holders wanted to order. That number was roughly the same as it was last year.
The dates for the regional tournaments have been released, as the regular season has started to wind down.
The first round of the girls First Region tournament will start on March 20 at Murray State’s CFSB Center.
The boys first round will begin on March 22.
